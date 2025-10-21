20 NBA Stars Are Missing The Start Of The 2025-26 Season

The 2025-26 NBA season is tipping off with excitement, but it’s also shaping up to be one of the most injury-plagued starts in recent memory. A staggering 20 NBA stars are set to miss the beginning of the season due to injuries ranging from minor sprains to devastating Achilles tears. For several teams, the opening weeks will be all about survival until their stars return to full strength.

At the top of the list are two major absences: Jayson Tatum and Damian Lillard. Both players are recovering from Achilles injuries, and their timelines remain uncertain. Tatum’s case is still up in the air, with reports suggesting he “may or may not” play this year depending on how his recovery progresses. Lillard, on the other hand, has already been ruled out for the entire season.

LeBron James will also miss time to start the year. The 40-year-old Lakers superstar is battling a sciatica nerve issue in his lower back, though the team expects him to return by mid-November. The Lakers are taking a cautious approach, prioritizing his long-term health over early-season results.

Elsewhere, several key guards are sidelined. Fred VanVleet suffered an Achilles injury and is expected to miss the entire year, a tough loss for the Houston Rockets, who were counting on his leadership.

His former teammate Jalen Green is dealing with a hamstring strain, listed as day-to-day but questionable for the first few games for the Phoenix Suns. Darius Garland underwent toe surgery during the offseason and doesn’t yet have a return date, though the Cavaliers hope to have him back soon.

The Sacramento Kings are facing a rough start too, with Domantas Sabonis nursing leg injuries. Sabonis has a lingering hamstring issue and will be re-evaluated within a few weeks. Meanwhile, De’Aaron Fox is doubtful for the San Antonio Spurs in the season opener due to a hamstring strain.

The list doesn’t stop there. Tyrese Haliburton tore his Achilles in last year’s NBA Finals and will miss the entire campaign, a devastating setback for the Indiana Pacers.

Kyrie Irving is recovering from ACL injury and isn’t expected back until after the All-Star break, leaving the Mavericks to rely heavily on Anthony Davis and Cooper Flagg. Dejounte Murray is also rehabbing an Achilles injury, with a projected return around January.

Rising talents aren’t immune either. Jaden Ivey will miss at least four weeks with a knee injury, while Jared McCain, one of the most promising young stars in the league, is sidelined with a torn UCL and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Keegan Murray is out for about a month with a thumb injury, and Scoot Henderson suffered a hamstring tear that will keep him sidelined for up to two months.

Other notable absences include Coby White (calf strain, out two weeks), Jeremy Sochan (sprained wrist, day-to-day), and Zach Edey, who underwent ankle surgery and is expected to return in late December.

The sheer volume of injuries heading into opening week is staggering. With so many stars sidelined, early standings could look unpredictable, and several playoff hopefuls will be forced to rely on depth players to stay afloat. While some of these setbacks are short-term, others, like those to Lillard, Haliburton, and VanVleet, could alter the entire landscape of the season.

As fans eagerly await their returns, one thing is clear: the 2025-26 NBA season is starting with more question marks than ever.