Clippers Announce Incredible Offer For Ultimate Wall Pass: Just $12 Per Game, Including Two Free Kids Tickets For Every Game

The Los Angeles Clippers just dropped one of the most exciting ticket offers of the NBA season. Their new Ultimate Wall Pass for the 2025-26 campaign is priced at just $495, giving fans access to all 40 home games, which works out to roughly $12 per game. The deal gets even better with two free kids’ tickets included for every game, making it one of the most family-friendly packages in all of professional sports.

For fans who purchase the pass before opening night, there’s also a special bonus, a postgame meet-and-greet with Clippers center Ivica Zubac.

The pass grants entry to the “Wall” section of the team’s new Intuit Dome arena, known for its electric, close-to-the-action atmosphere. Designed to feel more like a concert pit than traditional seating, the Wall has quickly become one of the most unique experiences in the NBA, perfect for fans who want to be immersed in the energy of every home game.

At $12 per game, the value is hard to overstate. Season ticket plans in most NBA arenas typically run well into the thousands, but the Clippers’ move opens the door for a larger, more diverse fanbase. The inclusion of free children’s tickets turns it into a family outing opportunity, and parents can bring their kids along without worrying about additional ticket costs. For younger fans, it’s a chance to grow up watching some of the league’s best players in person.

The Clippers’ Ultimate Wall Pass also signals a shift in how teams might approach fan engagement. Instead of pricing out casual supporters, the organization is creating a low-cost gateway for people who want to experience live basketball all season long. The team hopes to turn new attendees into lifelong fans, especially as excitement around the franchise continues to grow.

Beyond the ticket deal, expectations for the Clippers this season are high. They finished sixth in the Western Conference last year with a 50-32 record, before bowing out in a dramatic seven-game series against the Denver Nuggets in the first round. This offseason, the team made several key additions, bringing in Bradley Beal, Chris Paul, and John Collins, among others.

These moves complement a core that already includes James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, two of the most experienced stars in the league.

With a deeper roster and improved balance, the Clippers are positioned to be a solid playoff team once again. Much will depend on the health and consistency of Leonard, but the talent level around him is as high as it’s been in years.

For Clippers fans, the Ultimate Wall Pass is the perfect way to witness what could be a defining season for the franchise. Affordable, accessible, and family-friendly, it combines unbeatable value with the promise of exciting basketball at the state-of-the-art Intuit Dome. And with the roster’s upgrades, there’s every reason to believe the team on the floor will make those $12 nights more than worth it.