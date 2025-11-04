Stephen Curry On When He Realized His Game Was Generational

Stephen Curry says he first recognized his influence on basketball when Trae Young entered the league.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Stephen Curry
Oct 28, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) on defense against the LA Clippers during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Stephen Curry recently opened up about the moment he realized his game had changed the game of basketball forever. Speaking on Mind the Game, the Golden State Warriors star revealed that it was Trae Young’s arrival in the NBA that made him recognize the full extent of his influence on the next generation of players.

“When Trae Young came in the league and he was the first person they said was the next me, even though he’s a different player,” said Curry. “I’ve known him since he was in high school and that was the first time I was like, ‘I’m getting a little older now with these kids that are now emulating their game after the way that you played. That might be the first time I thought about it, or really experienced what the impact was… He was a kid who came to our games, got to talk to him, next thing you know he’s getting drafted and it’s like, ‘He’s it now.’ Well no, he’s his own player.’”

Curry also spoke about how the “You ruined the game” criticism shifted over time, explaining that while he once took it personally, he now views it as proof of his lasting impact on basketball and its culture.

“I got that ‘You ruined the game’ question all the time after Mark [Jackson] said it. Now it’s kind of tongue in cheek, just because you understand there is an influence and now it’s about how you can allow kids to hear the story about the entire journey, and not just the finished product.”

Curry’s influence completely reshaped how basketball is played. Before his rise, the league revolved around size, strength, and physical defense. Teams played inside out, and only a handful of players were trusted to shoot consistently from deep.

With Curry’s success in Golden State, everything changed. His mastery of the three-point shot exposed its full potential, transforming the sport into a perimeter-driven game. The results speak for themselves: four championships, two MVPs, and a secure place among the greatest players of all time. Curry’s dominance was so overwhelming that it even forced Steve Nash into retirement after a particularly brutal encounter.

As the Warriors continued their dynasty, new stars like Trae Young emerged, players who embodied the very playstyle Curry pioneered. Seeing Young be compared with himself showed Curry just how far his influence had spread and how many careers were shaped by his example.

Today, while his prime years may be behind him, Curry’s impact remains unmatched. His leadership and skill defined an entire era of basketball, and the league continues to chase the standard he set.

Stephen Curry’s legacy reaches far beyond the records and the rings. His influence lives on in every young player who pulls up from deep, every coach who builds around spacing, and every fan who fell in love with the three-point shot. For Curry, it was never just about changing the game. His goal is also to inspire a new generation to believe that skill, creativity, and hard work could redefine what greatness looks like.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the third quarter at Chase Center. LeBron James Explains Why Stephen Curry Is ‘Most Dangerous’ Without The Ball
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like