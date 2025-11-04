LeBron James Explains Why Stephen Curry Is ‘Most Dangerous’ Without The Ball

LeBron James calls Stephen Curry basketball’s most dangerous off-ball player.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the third quarter at Chase Center.
LeBron James has faced Stephen Curry in some of the fiercest battles in modern NBA history. From four straight NBA Finals showdowns to countless regular-season duels, no player knows the challenge of containing Curry better than LeBron. So when the two sat down on Mind The Game alongside Steve Nash, LeBron offered one of the most insightful breakdowns yet of what makes Curry such a nightmare to defend, and it had nothing to do with his dribbling or deep shooting.

“He’s most dangerous when he doesn’t have the ball. As a competitor, and as a dear friend now, having guys not truly understand what that means, when you’re competing against a guy like that, it grinds you in the head. Because it’s a natural reaction.”

“The most dangerous guy gives the ball up, the first thing you do is, ‘I did a great job.’ He is most dangerous when he gives the ball up. And like you just said, that stat right there is really a byproduct of that.”

“45% of rim attempts when he’s on the floor. That means when he’s giving the ball up and he’s moving, and everybody is doing like this to Steph, slip happens. Draymond layup, Iguodala lob, Gary Payton II dunk, because of that vibration. It’s funny to say the ball has energy. Also, player movement has energy as well.”

“And certain guys, like you said, Reggie having energy, himself having energy. Guys are just moving and flowing. It’s a beautiful thing. It’s not beautiful when you’re playing against him—it hurts. But as a competitor and someone who kind of thinks the game as well, it’s like, wow, you can appreciate that shit.”

LeBron isn’t exaggerating. Guarding Curry goes against every defensive instinct players are taught from day one. Normally, when a player doesn’t have the ball, you shift your attention toward the ball-handler. With Curry, the moment you look away, he’s sprinting through a maze of screens or relocating for a three-pointer. He never stops, and that’s what breaks defenses apart.

As LeBron pointed out, Curry’s gravity creates chaos even when he’s not scoring. Teams overreact to his presence, collapsing lanes and freeing up easy looks for teammates. The Warriors’ signature backdoor cuts, quick passes, and off-ball screens all stem from Curry’s relentless motion.

LeBron’s respect for Curry’s approach was clear. After years of competing against him, he understands that Curry’s genius isn’t just in his shooting, it’s in the way he weaponizes movement.

In a league filled with isolation scorers, Curry has mastered the art of creating havoc without even touching the ball. And when someone like LeBron James, one of the smartest players to ever play the game, calls you the most dangerous player off the ball, that says everything about just how unique Stephen Curry really is.

