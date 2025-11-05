Anthony Edwards Makes Key Update Ahead Of Knicks Matchup

Anthony Edwards is set to make his return for the Minnesota Timberwolves. After missing time with a hamstring injury, the All-Star guard has been cleared to play tonight against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, according to Shams Charania.

“Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has been cleared to return to the lineup tonight against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN),” reported Charania.

Earlier in the day, there was already growing optimism that Edwards would return to action after showing strong progress in workouts and team practices.

“I’m told there’s strong optimism Anthony Edwards will return to the lineup tonight at Madison Square Garden against the Knicks,” Shams said earlier. “Multiple sources tell me he’s been looking great in workouts, practices, and shootaround today.”

Edwards has missed all but three games this season with a strained right hamstring. He initially suffered a setback against the Indiana Pacers last month, where he dropped five points and one rebound in three minutes of play.

After leading the Timberwolves to the Conference Finals for two consecutive years, he entered this season with high expectations, but the results have not been ideal so far.

With averages of 25.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists over three games, Edwards’ stats are down across the board. What’s worse is that the Wolves have been mediocre without him. They currently rank seventh in the West at 4-3 despite winning their last two games.

Even with Rudy Gobert, Julius Randle, and Jaden McDaniels, the Wolves need Edwards at his best if they want any shot at securing a high place in the standings. As a three-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA player, Edwards is the face of the team and its emotional leader, but health is required for him to lead effectively.

The good news is that Ant will be back on the court for perhaps their most important game yet. Against a stacked Knicks team, Minnesota will need all the help it can get to keep its momentum going.

New York will be nearly fully healthy tonight, save for Karl-Anthony Towns, who is a game-time decision with flu-like symptoms. At 4-3, they’ve had a rocky start, but their depth, star power, and playoff experience make them a tough matchup on any given night.

With so many injuries early this season, the Timberwolves are just one of many teams forced to adjust on the fly. And while they are finally getting healthier, there’s still a long way to go before they’re satisfied with their position.

Tonight’s matchup will be the first of many tests to come, but the Timberwolves have the talent and confidence to compete with the best in the West.

Anthony Edwards’ return couldn’t come at a better time for Minnesota. The Timberwolves have been holding their own without him, but his scoring, leadership, and energy are what make them a true contender in the West. At full strength, Minnesota has one of the most dangerous young cores in the league, and tonight’s matchup against New York will be the perfect stage to remind everyone why.