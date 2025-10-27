Anthony Edwards Expected To Miss Most Consecutive Games In Career After Suffering Hamstring Injury

After an early exit from Sunday night's game against the Pacers, Anthony Edwards will reportedly be sidelined for an extended period due to a hamstring injury.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
May 26, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA;Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half during game four of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
May 26, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA;Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half during game four of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards saw an early end to the night against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday after reportedly experiencing right hamstring tightness. After playing only three minutes in the first quarter, Edwards was sidelined for the game as a precaution.

Unfortunately, the situation appears to be quite grave as ESPN’s Shams Charania provided an update on the matter on “NBA Today“.

“Sources tell me Anthony Edwards will miss two weeks, so about eight games, with a right hamstring strain,” Charania stated. “So he underwent an MRI this morning that revealed the injury and that came just three minutes into Sunday’s win over Indiana.”

“Anthony Edwards has been as durable as they come,” Charania added. “The most number of games he’s missed have been six in a row in December 2021. He’s missed just 19 games total, in the season or in the playoffs, since he has entered the NBA in 2020. Now, just a few games into the season, he’s headed to rehab that hamstring for at least two weeks.”

Charania made it a point to emphasize Anthony Edwards’ durability. Since joining the NBA, Edwards hasn’t played under 70 games in a regular season, with his lowest being 72. Given that he only missed three games last season, the Timberwolves are already on track to see the 24-year-old sidelined for a longer period.

Given the kind of injuries Edwards has seemingly walked off over the last few seasons, the hamstring strain would surely be quite severe. This could be detrimental to Minnesota’s outlook for the campaign as well as the 24-year-old’s personal goals for the season.

 

Can The Wolves Stay Afloat Without Anthony Edwards?

Anthony Edwards has been Minnesota’s most valuable asset for the last few seasons. After emerging as the franchise cornerstone and embracing the role of the leader, the 24-year-old has grown in stature, even cementing his place as one of the best players in the league.

In just three games this season, Edwards was averaging 25.7 points and 4.0 rebounds per game, shooting 51.9% from the field and 47.4% from deep. Considering his impact on the scoring front, along with his improved defensive contributions, seeing him out of the lineup will undoubtedly result in reduced production for Minnesota.

However, the Wolves have shown some resilience in his absence. With a 114-110 win against the Pacers on Sunday, featuring an inspiring 31-point performance by Julius Randle, Minnesota showed that it could stay competitive even without its superstar.

With a 2-1 record, the Wolves find themselves just about .500, effectively keeping them afloat. But considering that they’re headed into their first back-to-back game of the season, facing off against the Denver Nuggets, the Wolves’ tenacity and depth will be tested.

With reports indicating that Mike Conley will be replacing Anthony Edwards in the starting lineup, it will be intriguing to see what the Wolves can produce.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
Previous Article Grizzlies' Ja Morant (12) reacts after making a 3-pointer during the home opener against the New Orleans Pelicans at FedExForum on October 22, 2025. Ja Morant Responds After Kendrick Perkins Takes Credit For Grizzlies Star’s Recognition On National TV
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like