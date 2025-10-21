The 10 Most Untouchable NBA Stars Heading Into 2025-26 Season

As the 2025-26 NBA season gets rolling, front offices around the league are constantly evaluating their rosters by deciding who’s expendable, who’s worth shopping, and who’s simply untouchable. In today’s NBA, there are players no GM in their right mind would trade, even if the package seems too strong to ignore.

Luka Doncic used to be one of those players, but his shocking trade to the Los Angeles Lakers last season washed away the tag of him being “untouchable”, although his dedication to fitness and even the desire to draft Cooper Flagg might have had something to do with that. Even Giannis Antetokounmpo, the best two-way player in the world, is no longer untouchable considering his future is clearly in question. Regardless, we have an idea of which players could be untouchable: Victor Wembanyama and Nikola Jokic, and the debate over who’s truly the most ‘untouchable’ in today’s NBA has never been more intriguing.

Let’s dive into who is the most untouchable player in the NBA right now, and who joins a very select list of stars who are indispensable by all means.

1. Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama is already the league’s most untouchable player, and he’s barely old enough to rent a car. At just 21, Wemby has become the face of the NBA’s next generation. A 7’4″ unicorn who can block shots like a prime Hakeem while hitting step-back threes, he’s redefined what a franchise cornerstone looks like.

Leading the league in blocks per game in each of his first two seasons, he’s already a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate and would likely have won the award last season if not for the blood clot issue that prematurely ended his campaign. Wembanyama’s impact extends well beyond the box score since he’s turned the Spurs back into a must-watch team and a future title contender.

He’s already made an All-Star team, finished second in DPOY voting as a rookie, and looks poised to add MVP and DPOY to his resume sooner rather than later. For the Spurs, who haven’t had a player this transcendent since Tim Duncan, the idea of trading him isn’t just off the table; it’s unthinkable.

2. Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic is the best player in the world, and that’s not hyperbole. Three MVPs, a Finals MVP, and a championship ring; his resume already rivals the greatest big men in history. What makes him truly untouchable is how completely he defines Denver’s system. The Serbian is the Nuggets‘ entire offense and the undisputed leader of the franchise, top to bottom.

Averaging a triple-double last season while orchestrating the most efficient attack in the league, his combination of dominance, consistency, and basketball IQ is something the NBA has rarely seen. Even at 30, Jokic’s game is built to age gracefully. His dominance doesn’t rely on athleticism but on timing, touch, and vision, qualities that will keep him elite for years to come.

Denver could receive ten All-Star caliber players in a trade and still lose the deal, because there’s no replacing what Jokic brings. The Nuggets’ championship window starts and ends with him this season and going forward. The only reason he isn’t first is that Wemby is almost 10 years younger.

3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The reigning Finals MVP, league MVP, and scoring champion, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, is living proof that superstardom can be both flashy and understated. At 27, he’s reached that rare space where everything slows down for him. He dictates pace, punishes defenders at his own rate, and still makes the right play for teammates.

Oklahoma City’s rise from upstart to champion has his fingerprints all over it. SGA’s value goes far beyond numbers. His leadership and team-friendly approach have made him the perfect cultural centerpiece for a young Thunder team that’s ahead of schedule and will be the favorites to win the NBA title again this season.

Trading him would undo years of development and identity-building. For OKC, who watched him grow into the league’s most composed closer, there isn’t a single package that makes sense, not when he’s both the present and future of the franchise.

4. Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards might not be in the MVP conversation just yet, but his trajectory screams “future face of the league.” At 24, he’s already one of the NBA’s most electrifying scorers, with a natural aura and charisma that we haven’t seen since a young Kobe Bryant. Quite frankly, Edwards is brash, and we love that.

His ability to take over games and embrace the spotlight makes him Minnesota’s first true franchise cornerstone since Kevin Garnett. What makes Edwards untouchable isn’t just his talent but his belief that he belongs among the greats. He’s still learning how to handle constant double teams and elevate teammates through his playmaking, but his evolution has been rapid.

In a league obsessed with “the next big thing,” Edwards is already here. Minnesota knows it can build a contender around him for the next decade; trading him would set the franchise back a generation, and that means he is untouchable by all accounts.

5. Stephen Curry

Even at 38, Stephen Curry remains one of the most untouchable players in sports history. The greatest shooter the game has ever seen isn’t just the soul of the Golden State Warriors but the greatest player ever for them. His legacy transcends statistics and championships; he changed basketball itself.

He’s still capable of dropping 40 on any given night, and even with natural decline, his presence alone keeps the Warriors relevant. There’s also an emotional element here since Curry represents loyalty and identity in an era defined by player movement. The idea of trading him would alienate an entire fan base and tarnish the legacy of a dynasty.

Curry will retire in Golden State, and there’s no haul, no combination of draft picks or stars, that would make the Warriors even consider otherwise. For Warriors fans, there is solace in that.

6. Luka Doncic

Even if he wasn’t untouchable with the Mavericks, Luka Doncic has found his permanent home in Los Angeles, and the Lakers have no reason to ever pick up the phone. At 26, he’s entering his prime as one of the most skilled offensive engines in league history since he’s a 6’7” playmaker who can score, rebound, and create at will.

After guiding Dallas to the Finals, the Slovenian now brings that same brilliance to the NBA’s marquee franchise. What makes Luka untouchable isn’t just production but his gravity. Every possession revolves around him, and every teammate benefits from his genius.

For the Lakers, he’s a new-age Magic Johnson with a scorer’s mentality, the kind of superstar who guarantees relevance for a decade. No matter what offer comes, you don’t trade the player who makes your franchise championship-caliber by himself, even if Dallas didn’t seem to think so.

7. Jayson Tatum

Even with an Achilles injury, Jayson Tatum remains one of the NBA’s most untouchable stars. At 27, he’s already a champion, a two-time Finals participant, and the unquestioned face of the Boston Celtics. His ability to score at all three levels while defending elite wings makes him a complete two-way force.

When healthy, Tatum is a top-10 player in the world, capable of carrying a team deep into the postseason. Boston’s entire identity is built around Tatum’s skills and impressive resume, filled with playoff experience. The organization has invested years in his development, pairing him perfectly with Jaylen Brown and surrounding him with the right core.

He’s too young, too proven, and too embedded in the Celtics’ culture to ever be part of trade discussions, especially when he’s on track to go down as one of the greatest in franchise history. Let’s hope Tatum gets back to his best because there is more to come from him.

8. Cade Cunningham

Cade Cunningham is emerging as the floor general every franchise dreams of. He is composed, cerebral, and capable of controlling games without ever forcing the issue. At 24, he’s become the face of a new-look Pistons team that is finally showing signs of life.

His blend of scoring, playmaking, and leadership has elevated everyone around him, and his feel for the game already puts him among the league’s smartest young stars. Detroit has waited years for a player like Cade, a leader who can both anchor a rebuild and spearhead a playoff push.

With his poised demeanor and growing confidence, Cunningham looks destined for MVP conversations sooner rather than later. The Pistons wouldn’t trade him for any offer, because you simply can’t replace a player who has both superstar talent and franchise-altering leadership at such a young age.

9. Devin Booker

Devin Booker has long been the face of the Phoenix Suns, and that isn’t changing anytime soon. At 28, he’s entering his prime as one of the game’s most complete shooting guards, and he has the ability to take over games on command. His loyalty to the franchise and his willingness to lead through ups and downs have made him the city’s most beloved athlete.

Booker’s scoring instincts are elite, but his evolution as a playmaker has made him even more indispensable. The Suns rewarded him with the largest contract extension in NBA history, and for good reason: he’s the foundation of their culture and championship hopes.

In a league full of star movement, Booker’s relationship with Phoenix is a rarity, and that loyalty makes him completely untouchable. What Booker decides to do with his own career remains to be seen, but the Suns are happy with their man.

10. Tyrese Haliburton

Before the Achilles injury, Tyrese Haliburton was one of the brightest young stars in basketball, leading the Indiana Pacers to the NBA Finals behind his vision and passing. At 25, he’s already solidified himself as the league’s premier playmaker and a guard who controls pace, elevates teammates, and makes the game look effortless.

Even with the injury setback, Haliburton’s future remains as bright as ever. He is also the system and the leader who holds everything together. The Pacers believe in his recovery and long-term potential, and with his combination of youth, skill, and IQ, there’s no trade worth considering.

You don’t move the best passer in basketball, especially when he’s just entering his prime. Yes, an Achilles injury is severe and not many players recover, but we have faith that Haliburton will be just fine and get back to superstar status.

Honorable Mention: Amen Thompson

Amen Thompson is one consistent jumpshot away from superstardom, and even without it, he’s already an elite two-way force. At 22, he’s an All-NBA caliber defender with legitimate DPOY potential, capable of guarding one through four and igniting fast breaks like a veteran point guard. As far as the Rockets are concerned, they won’t move Amen for anyone right now.

His athleticism is otherworldly, and his defensive instincts are rare for someone so young. If he continues to develop offensively, Houston could soon have its own version of a modern-day Scottie Pippen. For now, his defensive dominance and versatility make him nearly untouchable and a player every team covets, but none could realistically acquire.