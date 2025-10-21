10 Bold Predictions For 2025-26 NBA Season, Including A Quadruple-Double And Blockbuster Trade

The wait is finally over. The 2025-26 NBA season tips off tonight, promising another year of highlights, breakout stars, and unexpected drama. With some revamped teams and several MVP contenders ready to make their mark, basketball fans are in for a wild ride. No doubt, this season is packed with storylines that could define the next era of the league.

As we count down to opening night, here are 10 bold predictions for the 2025-26 NBA season, including a rare quadruple-double, a landscape-shaking trade, and a few surprises that could rewrite the headlines before June. Let’s see if any of them come to fruition when we revisit this article down the road.

10. Orlando Magic Win The Eastern Conference

In what would be a surprise to many, we predict that Orlando takes the Eastern Conference crown. With young stars such as Paolo Banchero turning into MVP-caliber players and Franz Wagner ascending to All-Star status with the arrival of Desmond Bane, they leap past the New York Knicks to lock in the #1 seed in a wide-open East that won’t feature the Celtics with Jayson Tatum for most of the season.

Orlando’s youth, versatility, and forward-thinking roster construction give them the edge in a conference without a clear dominant veteran juggernaut. Banchero leads the way, Wagner backs him up, and Orlando plays fast, modern, and fearless. End result: the Magic become the Eastern standard-bearer for the season.

9. Joel Embiid Plays At Least 65 Games

After multiple seasons of injury and health concerns, we predict that former MVP Joel Embiid stays healthier this year and appears in at least 65 regular-season games. He’ll average roughly 25 PPG and 11 RPG, and earn an All-NBA berth. The Philadelphia 76ers ride his consistency and dominance to reclaim playoff relevance. Quite frankly, Embiid might have one last chance to prove he can be reliable.

Embiid still has the MVP-level talent, size, scoring, touch, and presence. A more available version of him changes the outlook for Philadelphia. With him healthy, the Sixers avoid early drama and signal that they’re no longer hindered by “should-be” narratives but are today-ready. Quite frankly, we are also predicting this season won’t be as bad as last for Sixers fans and the entire organization, as far-fetched as that might seem.

8. Giannis Antetokounmpo Finishes The Season In Milwaukee

Speculation has swirled about Giannis Antetokounmpo potentially leaving the Milwaukee Bucks, but our prediction is that he remains in Milwaukee throughout the 2025-26 season and puts up monster numbers. He’ll reaffirm his status as one of the most dominant players in the league and carry the Bucks into the playoffs by averaging at least 30 PPG, 10 RPG, and 7 APG. He will also be in contention for Defensive Player of the Year.

While the “what happens after this season?” question remains unresolved, this year is about stability and performance. Giannis stays the course, his supporting cast steps up, and the Bucks capitalize. Any trade talk will be postponed, for now. Milwaukee is his home (especially with his brothers on the team), and the franchise will benefit accordingly.

7. Los Angeles Clippers Fall Into A Play-In Seed

Despite a high-profile roster (including James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Bradley Beal, John Collins, and Brook Lopez), we foresee the Clippers failing to make the top six in the Western Conference and instead settling for a play-in berth. With so much star talent on the team, how could that be possible? Allow us to expound.

There are a few key reasons why we think the Clippers will falter. Kawhi likely misses significant time due to health/injury (again), chemistry will be an ongoing issue with so many ball-dominant players, and younger, hungrier teams will outpace them. Off-court distractions (particularly Leonard’s sponsor deal issues) add to the drama and drag the team’s cohesion. The roster star power is real, but the fit is flawed, culminating in a disappointing seed.

6. Nikola Jokic Wins His Fourth MVP Trophy

Three-time MVP Nikola Jokic is positioned to claim a fourth because we believe he’ll improve his supporting cast, maintain elite efficiency, and lead his team to one of the best records in the West. He’ll average a triple-double once again, and despite potential voter fatigue around him, his case will be undeniable. With the Nuggets capturing a top-three seed, voters will look at the big Serbian.

In today’s NBA, where all-around numbers and impact matter more than pure scoring, Jokic checks all the boxes: outstanding statistics, team success, and unique value. Opponents simply have no answer for his combination of passing, scoring, rebounding, and decision-making. This season will be the one where his dominance becomes rewarded, even ahead of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Luka Doncic.

5. Luka Doncic Wins The Scoring Title

With LeBron declining and other scorers facing inconsistent seasons, we are predicting Luka Doncic takes over the scoring crown this year. We project, he averages over 32 points per game and outpaces the field. Last year, Shai Gilgeous‑Alexander won it, but Doncic’s usage rate, scoring versatility, and the demand on him to carry his team all point to a bigger scoring leap.

This title will underscore his ascendancy as the offensive fulcrum of the Lakers and one of the NBA’s true elite. He’ll dominate pick-and-rolls, attack off screens, draw fouls, and hit from three. He is in the best shape of his career, and the Lakers are officially his team. Scoring leader? Check. Narrative of “next level superstar”? Double check.

4. Jayson Tatum Returns Before The Playoffs Start

After suffering an Achilles tear in the playoffs last season, Jayson Tatum’s recovery has been closely watched. Our prediction: he rejoins the Boston Celtics before the postseason begins, just in time for the final regular-season push and into the playoffs. The Celtics, of course, may hold him out longer than some would like, but given Tatum’s drive and the team’s championship ambitions, a late-season return sounds right.

When he does return, his impact will be immediate. Expect him to resume All-Star form, pick up right where he left off in terms of scoring and two-way leadership, and provide a huge psychological and tactical boost for Boston. The Celtics’ window is now, and Tatum’s return before the playoffs will be a key part of their season.

3. LeBron James Averages Under 20 PPG

Even legends must eventually show decline, and we believe LeBron James will this season. After two decades of near-constant dominance, the wear and tear are catching up. We are predicting he averages slightly under 20 points per game, a clear signal that his scoring role is diminishing and his body is starting to dictate usage more than ever.

This isn’t a knock on his drive or competitiveness because we fully expect him to still make huge plays and contribute in other ways. But with Luka taking the reins and his minutes likely managed more conservatively due to age and attrition, the drop into the high-teens for scoring seems plausible. It’ll mark a major shift in his career and underscore the transition era in L.A., which might not include The King next season.

2. Lauri Markkanen Gets Traded To The Detroit Pistons

A major trade looms in the Eastern Conference, and we argue that the Detroit Pistons land Lauri Markkanen, pairing him with Cade Cunningham, Ausar Thompson, and Jalen Duren to form a dynamic core. Detroit has been aggressive in building towards contention, and acquiring a stretch-four who can shoot, rebound, and score would signal they’re no longer in patience mode.

This move gives the Pistons the firepower and positional flexibility to compete in a wide-open East. Post-trade, we predict Detroit locks in a top-4 seed and makes a serious playoff push, for the first time in years. Markkanen’s fit alongside Cunningham, Thompson, and Duren accelerates their growth and increases Detroit’s ceiling tremendously. We also predict this will be one of the best trades over the past five years in terms of impact.

1. Victor Wembanyama Drops A Quadruple-Double During The Season

It’s been more than three decades since the NBA last saw a player rack up a quadruple-double, which is the feat of 10 + in four of the five major statistical categories. The last to do it was David Robinson in 1994, when he logged 34 points, 10 assists, 10 rebounds, and 10 blocks. So, who will break the streak of this statistical feat? Victor Wembanyama.

With his rare blend of scoring, rebounding, playmaking, and shot-blocking, the Spurs superstar already came tantalizingly close, for example, finishing with 23 pts, 15 rebs, 9 blks, and 8 ast in one game. This season, given his upward trajectory and the way the game increasingly rewards versatile big men, we are predicting he finally breaks through and becomes the first player in 30+ years to officially post a quadruple-double. Will this game put Wemby on the radar as a player who will catapult up the MVP and DPOY charts? We think so as well.