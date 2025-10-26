Anthony Edwards’ Early Exit Raises Concerns For Availability In Upcoming Matchup Against Nuggets

The Minnesota Timberwolves suffered a significant blow to their roster during their ongoing game against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night. With Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards experiencing right hamstring tightness, the 24-year-old was sidelined and is expected to be out for the remainder of the game, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes.

Anthony Edwards’ departure in the first quarter after only three minutes had a significant impact on the Wolves’ first-half performance. Regardless, Minnesota rallied together to adjust to their star’s absence by closing out the half with a 60-58 scoreline.

The Wolves star got off to a strong start, as he put up five points and a rebound on 2-for-5 shooting from the field. Given his average of 36.0 points, 5.5 rebounds on 53.2% shooting from the field and 50.0% from three-point range this season, Edwards seemed to have gotten off to a strong start.

In Anthony Edwards’ absence, Minnesota saw its second star, Julius Randle, rise to the occasion. With 20 points, three rebounds, and three assists on 7-for-11 shooting from the field, Randle has been dominant against the Pacers’ defense. Although his production from the perimeter has been relatively subpar, shooting 1-for-4 from deep, his efficiency in the paint and the midrange has been impressive.

Alongside Randle, the Wolves have seen solid output from Donte DiVincenzo, who posted eight points and three assists at the half, and Jaden McDaniels, who recorded six points, four rebounds, an assist, a steal, and a block thus far.

Given Randle’s performance, a two-point deficit may not seem like much of a challenge to overcome. With players like Naz Reid and Terrence Shannon Jr., who are capable of providing reliable scoring off the bench, the Wolves could potentially overwhelm Indiana in the second half.

However, even with a significantly shorthanded roster, the Pacers have shown themselves to be a competitive unit. Hence, this game could become a battle of attrition.

Aside from tonight’s game, the Minnesota Timberwolves will be more concerned about Anthony Edwards’ availability for their upcoming game against the Denver Nuggets. Heading into their first back-to-back matchup of the season, having their star available against one of the favorites in the West could be a priority.

The decision to rule Edwards out for tonight’s game may have been precautionary, but concerns about his health will remain nonetheless.

Can Anthony Edwards Lead The Timberwolves To A Title?

The Wolves have had a fairly uneven start to the 2025-26 season. After a solid 118-114 win against the Portland Trail Blazers in the season opener, Minnesota suffered a 128-110 loss against the Los Angeles Lakers, a team they defeated in the first round of last season’s playoffs.

With a 1-1 record thus far, it isn’t easy to project whether the Timberwolves will remain title contenders for the entirety of the season. However, with Anthony Edwards leading a particularly formidable unit, it is also challenging to dismiss them from this position.

Edwards has been dominant in his last two postseason campaigns, going all the way to the Western Conference Finals. Having made adjustments to make up for his shortcomings, Anthony Edwards seems primed to lead Minnesota past the final obstacle this season.