Lakers Select NBA Champion As No. 1 Pick In G-League Draft

The Los Angeles Lakers’ G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, made a major splash this weekend by selecting former Oklahoma City Thunder forward Dillon Jones with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA G League Draft. Jones, a first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and a member of last season’s championship-winning Thunder roster, is looking to reboot his career in the developmental league, and his new opportunity in Los Angeles could be the perfect place to do it.

For most players, being drafted into the NBA is a dream fulfilled. But staying there, especially on a roster as deep as Oklahoma City’s, can be even harder. The Thunder, loaded with young talent and championship aspirations, had to make difficult roster decisions this offseason.

Jones was ultimately waived to make room for rookie big man Thomas Sorber, the team’s top selection in the 2025 NBA Draft. Before his release, Jones was traded briefly to the Washington Wizards, who also waived him ahead of the new season. That made him eligible for the G League draft, where South Bay wasted no time in taking him first overall.

Jones isn’t a typical G League draftee. At just 23 years old, the Weber State product already has NBA championship experience under his belt. During his rookie season with the Thunder, he appeared in 54 games, averaging 2.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in limited minutes.

While those numbers may not jump off the page, Jones contributed to one of the deepest and most dynamic teams in basketball, earning valuable playoff experience along the way.

It’s that combination of youth, versatility, and championship pedigree that caught South Bay’s attention. The Lakers’ G League team has a strong track record of developing talent that later thrives in the NBA.

Names like Alex Caruso, Talen Horton-Tucker, and Austin Reaves all spent time in South Bay before becoming contributors in Los Angeles. The organization sees Jones as another high-upside player capable of making the same leap.

What makes Jones particularly intriguing is his all-around skill set. While his NBA minutes were limited, his G League numbers last season with the Oklahoma City Blue were impressive. In just five games, he averaged 14.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 7.6 assists per game, nearly a triple-double stat line. That kind of production shows he can fill multiple roles, from playmaking to rebounding, all while defending multiple positions.

Now, the 6-foot-6 swingman gets a chance to rebuild his NBA resumé in one of the league’s most respected developmental programs. For Jones, this opportunity isn’t just about returning to the NBA, it’s about proving he belongs there for good. The South Bay Lakers’ coaching staff is known for emphasizing discipline, spacing, and two-way versatility, qualities that align perfectly with Jones’s strengths.

The G League might not have the same spotlight as the NBA, but it has become a key proving ground for players on the cusp of breaking through. And with Jones’ combination of experience and hunger, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him back on an NBA roster by season’s end.

For now, though, Dillon Jones is focused on the present, leading South Bay, earning minutes, and showing the league that last season’s NBA champion still has more to give.