Anthony Davis Likely To Miss Time As Mavericks Monitor New Injury

Anthony Davis is expected to miss a few games with a groin injury as Dallas carefully evaluates its next steps.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Dec 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) runs back up the court during the game between the Mavericks and the Nets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Dallas Mavericks are once again bracing for uncertainty after another Anthony Davis injury setback. What was supposed to be a marquee Christmas Day showcase quickly shifted into concern as Dallas lost its star big man early.

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Davis has sustained a minor groin strain and is expected to miss a few games. The Mavericks plan to evaluate him daily and continue taking a cautious approach, especially given his importance both on the floor and in broader roster planning.

The injury occurred with 8:50 remaining in the second quarter of Dallas’ 126-116 Christmas Day loss to the Golden State Warriors. Davis pulled up while attempting to sprint to catch a hit-ahead pass in transition, immediately limped to the bench, and asked to be subbed out. He played just 10 minutes before being ruled out for the remainder of the game, leaving the Mavericks scrambling for answers once again.

This season has been a frustrating one for Davis, both statistically and physically. In limited action, he is averaging 20.5 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game on 52.1% shooting (32.3% from three), but availability has been the recurring issue. Davis, 32, has dealt with multiple muscle strains since arriving in Dallas last February as the centerpiece of the controversial Luka Doncic trade. He was recovering from an abdominal strain at the time of the deal, then suffered a related adductor injury in his Mavericks debut that sidelined him for 18 games. Earlier this season, he also missed 14 games due to a left calf strain.

At 12-20 on the season, the timing could not be worse for Dallas. Despite mediocre play, the Mavericks are still trying to stabilize their season and build continuity, but injuries have consistently disrupted momentum. With Davis unavailable and other rotation players already stretched thin, questions about the team’s long-term direction are growing louder by the week.

Now, as the trade deadline approaches, those questions will only intensify. As a 10x All-Star, five-time All-NBA selection, and former NBA champion, Davis remains a significant trade target around the league, and this latest injury only adds complexity to Dallas’ decision-making. Whether the Mavericks double down on caution, explore trade options, or reassess their timeline altogether, Davis’ health now looms as one of the defining storylines of their season.

As much as the Mavericks would prefer to keep him and establish a core with Kyrie Irving and Cooper Flagg, it is no secret that Davis remains their best path to a significant pivot around their new franchise star. If they express a willingness to part with him now, it could trigger a massive bidding war involving multiple teams.

For Dallas, this latest setback forces a familiar pause. Anthony Davis’ talent is undeniable, but his availability continues to dictate the franchise’s direction. With the season slipping and the deadline approaching, the Mavericks may soon have to decide whether patience is still viable or if action is necessary. Either way, Davis’ health will shape every conversation that follows, and the clock is no longer on their side.

