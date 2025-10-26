Allen Iverson Gives Rookie Cooper Flagg Priceless Advice To Dominate In The NBA

Allen Iverson knows what it’s like to carry the weight of a franchise at 18 years old. Nearly three decades after being drafted first overall in 1996, “The Answer” is now passing down his hard-earned wisdom to the NBA’s newest No. 1 pick, Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg. Speaking to TMZ Sports, Iverson offered advice that was simple, powerful, and timeless: take it one day at a time, and play every game like it’s your last.

“The most important thing and I think this will take care of everything, is playing every game like it’s your last, you know? You do that and everything else takes care of itself.”

Coming from a player whose relentless heart defined his era, those words carry the kind of weight that no playbook can teach. Iverson wasn’t talking about stats or endorsements — he was talking about attitude, about playing with purpose and urgency every single night.

For Cooper Flagg, that message arrives at the perfect moment. The 18-year-old phenom, the youngest player in the NBA since LeBron James in 2003, is learning what life is like under the brightest lights. His first two professional games have shown flashes of promise and poise.

Flagg is averaging 14.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game while shooting 37.0 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three-point range. The Dallas Mavericks are off to an 0-2 start, but Flagg has looked composed, confident enough to take big shots, yet humble enough to learn from early mistakes.

Iverson’s advice also comes at a moment when the Mavericks are trying to balance their veteran core with the development of their prized rookie. Flagg isn’t joining a rebuilding team; he’s joining a locker room loaded with experience: Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, and head coach Jason Kidd, all champions and All-Stars who know what it takes to win.

As for Iverson, his message to Flagg wasn’t just advice; it was a reflection of how he played the game. Whether it was his iconic 2001 MVP season or his unforgettable “practice” press conference, Iverson always emphasized effort and heart above everything else. Now, he’s urging the next generation to do the same.

If Cooper Flagg listens and all signs suggest he’s the type to, he’s got a chance to build his own legacy rooted in that same grit. As Iverson put it best, play every game like it’s your last, and everything else will fall into place.