Lakers Face Multiple Absences In Injury Report vs. Kings

The Lakers released their latest injury report with multiple rotation players in question before facing Sacramento.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Nov 10, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) brings the ball up the court during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers enter their matchup against the Sacramento Kings dealing with more uncertainty than momentum. As injuries continue to mount, the latest status report highlights how thin the margin has become for a team already searching for stability during a difficult stretch.

Los Angeles listed Drew Timme (concussion protocol) as questionable, while Jaxson Hayes (left ankle soreness) is doubtful. Austin Reaves (left calf strain) and Gabe Vincent (lumbar back strain) have both been ruled out, further depleting the Lakers’ rotation on both ends of the floor.

Sacramento is dealing with its own concerns, though the severity appears more limited. The Kings announced that Keegan Murray underwent an MRI on his right calf that revealed a mild strain, and he will be reevaluated in one week. Zach LaVine (ankle), Domantas Sabonis (knee), and Drew Eubanks (left thumb) also did not play Saturday, leaving their availability for this matchup in doubt as tipoff approaches.

For the Lakers, the most impactful absence remains Reaves. The guard suffered a left calf strain earlier this week, an injury the team has approached cautiously given the risk of aggravation. While he has been given a four-week timetable, calf injuries often require careful ramp-up periods, especially for players whose workload includes heavy movement and off-ball activity. Reaves’ return will likely depend on how he responds to treatment over the next several days rather than any fixed target date. In 23 games this season, he is averaging 26.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game on 50.7% shooting and 36.5% from three.

Without Reaves, Hayes, or Vincent, the Lakers will need to get creative offensively tomorrow night. Ball-handling responsibilities will shift further onto LeBron James and Luka Doncic, while role players such as Rui Hachimura and Deandre Ayton will be expected to shoulder more of the scoring burden. Defensively, the potential loss of Hayes would make the Lakers vulnerable in the frontcourt and place added strain on a unit that has already struggled to contain versatile, high-scoring offenses.

Those challenges come against the backdrop of a season that has steadily grown more uncomfortable. Los Angeles entered the year with championship expectations, but inconsistency and roster instability have left the team hovering without a clear identity. Wins have been hard to come by lately, as the Lakers are 4-6 in their last ten games, and patience around the league is wearing thin as the pressure continues to build.

Amid a particularly brutal stretch that prompted a post-game rant from JJ Redick, the situation has become dire in Los Angeles, and these continued setbacks have only made it harder to stabilize. With little room for error remaining, the Lakers now face the task of staying afloat while short-handed, knowing that the margin between recovery and further slide is razor-thin.

Unfortunately for the Lakers, the path ahead does not get any easier. After tomorrow’s home game against the Kings, Los Angeles will face the top-seeded Pistons before a set of home games against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Nico Martinez
