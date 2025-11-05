Nikola Jokic Was Mad After Nuggets Missed Out On Serbian Star

Nikola Jokic isn’t shy about showing love to his fellow Serbian players, even when it comes with a little bit of playful teasing. Speaking to the Miami Herald, his longtime friend Nikola Jovic revealed that Jokic was “mad” he didn’t end up joining him in Denver, joking that the Nuggets superstar had tried to recruit him before he signed his contract extension in Miami.

“We talk about a lot of stuff. He was mad because I signed the extension. He wanted me in Denver,” Jovic said when asked if he catches up with Jokic during the NBA season. “But yeah, we talk. Nothing crazy, not much. But we make sure that we stay in touch and we stick by each other because there’s not a lot of us Serbian players around the NBA.”

Despite being on opposite sides of a growing Heat-Nuggets rivalry, the two share a close bond that stretches beyond basketball. Still, Jokic can’t resist taking shots whenever the Heat lose to his Nuggets.

“He always makes fun of me because we haven’t really won a game in regular season vs them in a long time,” Jovic added. “So yeah, I got to help this team win this game because I can’t stand him talking too much trash.”

Nikola Jokic may not look the part, but he loves to talk behind the scenes, especially with his friends, teammates, and countrymen. He is quick with the jokes and just as quick to back them up with dominance on the court.

As it stands, Jokic is one of the NBA’s most unlikely superstars. Hailing from Serbia, he’s arguably the best European player since Dirk Nowitzki and has already cemented himself as the greatest player in Denver Nuggets history.

As a three-time MVP, NBA champion, and seven-time All-Star, Jokic has set a new standard for greatness in the modern era. While he tends to avoid the spotlight, he clearly has a soft spot for his fellow Serbian players, often checking in with them and offering support.

In the case of Jovic, they were teammates this summer as part of EuroBasket 2025. Serbia was eliminated early by Finland, but the bonds formed between Jokic and his teammates remain strong to this day.

So when Jovic decided to re-sign with the Heat this summer, Jokic expressed his disapproval in the only way he knows how. While he has seen countless teammates come and go, Jokic has a special connection with Jovic and dreams of seeing him play for the Nuggets after developing their chemistry during the international tournament.

That is a rare sign of respect from Jokic, who typically shows little interest in roster moves or recruiting. In Jovic’s case, though, it is clear that the Denver superstar would welcome the chance to reunite with his fellow Serbian on the NBA stage.

In the end, Jokic isn’t the type to chase players around the league, but his reaction to Jovic’s extension shows how much he values their connection. When a player that quiet speaks up, it means something. Maybe one day we’ll see them share the court again if the timing is right, but for now, the friendly rivalry lives on.