Tony Allen Arrested After Police Reportedly Find Marijuana And Cocaine During Traffic Stop

Former Boston Celtics guard and 2008 NBA Champion Tony Allen was arrested in Arkansas on Wednesday after police allegedly found marijuana and cocaine during a traffic stop, according to reports.

The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that deputies pulled over a vehicle on Interstate 555 near Payneway. Allen, 43, was a passenger in the car, which was driven by William Hatton. Authorities said they detected a strong odor of marijuana during the stop and instructed both men to exit the vehicle.

A search of the car reportedly uncovered a package containing marijuana, with Hatton admitting ownership of one bag. Deputies then searched the passenger side, where Allen had been seated, and allegedly found a cigarette box containing cocaine inside the seat pouch. Officers also found drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Both Allen and Hatton were arrested and charged with possession of less than two grams of meth or cocaine and possession of less than four ounces of marijuana. Hatton was also cited for improper lane change and additional paraphernalia-related charges.

Allen was booked into the Poinsett County Detention Center and is expected to face court proceedings in the coming weeks.

The arrest marks another troubling chapter for the former NBA standout, who was previously involved in legal issues. In 2023, Allen pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit healthcare and wire fraud, related to a scandal involving former NBA players. He was also arrested in 2021 on domestic violence-related charges.

Allen, a six-time NBA All-Defensive selection, was known for his grit and intensity during his 14-year career, spending time with the Celtics, Grizzlies, and Pelicans. His defensive dominance earned him the nickname “The Grindfather”, and the Memphis Grizzlies retired his No. 9 jersey earlier this year.

What was once a celebrated legacy now faces further uncertainty as Allen confronts his latest legal troubles.