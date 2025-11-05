Find Out How Far The Mavericks Have Fallen Since Trading Luka Doncic 9 Months Ago

Nine months ago, the Dallas Mavericks made what may go down as one of the most puzzling trades in modern NBA history, dealing away Luka Doncic, a generational talent, for what they claimed were ‘cultural fit’ reasons and concerns about his long-term availability. The idea, according to reports, was that Luka’s leadership style didn’t align with the organization’s vision and that his demanding play style might not sustain long-term success. The result, however, has been nothing short of disastrous for Dallas.

Since trading Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in February 2025, the Mavericks have completely fallen apart. They missed the playoffs last season, closing with a 15–25 record after the trade. This year, things have somehow gotten worse, they currently sit 2–5, second-last in the Western Conference, with the worst offensive rating in the entire league. For a franchise that once had one of the best offenses in basketball, that’s an unbelievable fall from grace.

The most damning part? The player they gave up has only gotten better. Luka Doncic is playing at an MVP level for the Lakers, averaging 41.3 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game, numbers that would make even peak LeBron James blush. And while the Mavericks cited ‘availability concerns’ as one of the main reasons for moving on, Luka has now played more games than Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, and Dereck Lively II combined since the trade.

Meanwhile, the Lakers have taken full advantage of their new superstar duo. Even without LeBron James, who has yet to make his season debut, Los Angeles has stormed to a 6–2 start, looking every bit like a championship contender.

Doncic has quickly built chemistry with Austin Reaves, who himself is having a breakout season, averaging 31.1 points and 9.3 assists per game. Together, they’ve formed one of the NBA’s most dynamic offensive tandems, a stark contrast to the stagnant offense Dallas is struggling to piece together.

The Mavericks’ issues go well beyond Luka’s absence. Anthony Davis, acquired as part of the blockbuster deal, has been solid when healthy but continues to battle nagging injuries that limit his impact. He’s already set to miss time again this season.

Rookie Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 overall pick and the face of Dallas’ rebuild, has shown flashes of brilliance but is still adjusting to NBA physicality and pace. He’s averaging modest numbers while trying to find his rhythm, which is expected for a teenager in his first season, but it underscores how steep the drop-off from Doncic truly is.

Then there’s Kyrie Irving, who has yet to play a single game this season as he continues to recover from ACL surgery. Without Kyrie, the Mavericks have no true offensive engine. Their current lineup relies heavily on role players who are being asked to create their own shots, something this roster simply isn’t built to do. Dallas has gone from a team that once feared no defense to one that can’t crack 100 points on most nights.

The contrast between the two franchises could not be clearer. The Lakers have found their new identity, a team built around Luka Doncic’s brilliance, Austin Reaves’ emergence, and JJ Redick’s modern offensive system. They move the ball, play with pace, and embody confidence.

The Mavericks, on the other hand, have lost theirs completely. What was once a team defined by one of the most creative offensive minds in basketball has devolved into a struggling, injury-plagued roster searching for direction.

What makes this decline even harder to swallow for Dallas fans is how preventable it was. Doncic was the type of franchise cornerstone teams spend decades trying to find, a 25-year-old perennial MVP candidate who had already carried the Mavericks to multiple playoff runs. The idea that he was traded away over vague ‘cultural’ reasons will likely haunt the organization for years.

Now, as Luka continues to shine in Los Angeles and the Lakers surge up the standings, Dallas sits in the league’s basement, wondering what went wrong. They bet against their superstar and lost. The trade that was meant to reshape their future has instead set them back years.

Nine months later, the fallout is undeniable: Luka Doncic is thriving, the Lakers are contending, and the Mavericks are collapsing. Sometimes, the grass isn’t greener on the other side, especially when you trade away the best gardener in the game.