Early Leaders For NBA Most Improved Player Of The Year Award

With the 2025–26 NBA season still young, a few names are already standing out as early frontrunners for the Most Improved Player of the Year award. From emerging stars taking on larger roles to second-year players finding their rhythm, this year’s field is packed with talent and breakout performances. Here’s a look at the top 10 players leading the early race for MIP.

10. Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Miami Heat)

Last Season: 8.6 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 2.5 APG, 46.1% FG, 31.1% 3PT FG

This Season: 16.9 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 4.6 APG, 60.3% FG, 20.0% 3PT FG

Jaime Jaquez Jr. has quietly stepped into a much bigger role for Miami following the Jimmy Butler era. The third-year forward has elevated his game across the board, doubling his scoring average while becoming a more confident secondary playmaker. His improved efficiency inside the arc has been key, shooting over 60% from the field is a huge leap for a player once known for his midrange reliance. Even though his three-point shooting remains a work in progress, Jaquez’s poise and leadership have helped the Heat stay afloat at 4–3 to start the year.

9. Kyshawn George (Washington Wizards)

Last Season: 8.7 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 2.5 APG, 37.2% FG, 32.2% 3PT FG

This Season: 17.9 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 4.1 APG, 55.3% FG, 53.8% 3PT FG

The Wizards may be struggling at 1–7, but Kyshawn George has been a bright spot in a difficult season. His efficiency leap is staggering, shooting over 55% from the field and a blistering 53.8% from three. While his numbers might be inflated by a high usage rate on a losing team, George’s smooth shooting and ability to rebound and create for others have made him one of Washington’s few reliable players. If he keeps this up, he’ll force his way into the national conversation despite the Wizards’ record.

8. Keyonte George (Utah Jazz)

Last Season: 16.8 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 5.6 APG, 39.1% FG, 34.3% 3PT FG

This Season: 23.1 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 8.1 APG, 43.7% FG, 26.8% 3PT FG

Keyonte George is turning heads in Utah with his aggressiveness and maturity as a lead guard. Though his three-point percentage remains inconsistent, his overall playmaking and control of the offense have been impressive. Averaging over eight assists per game, George is quickly becoming the centerpiece of the Jazz rebuild. For a team sitting at 3–4, his growth as a floor general and primary scorer could determine whether Utah can push for a Play-In berth.

7. Amen Thompson (Houston Rockets)

Last Season: 14.1 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 3.8 APG, 55.7% FG, 27.5% 3PT FG

This Season: 17.0 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 5.5 APG, 50.0% FG, 14.3% 3PT FG

Amen Thompson’s third season has started strongly as he continues to refine his game alongside Kevin Durant in Houston. The Rockets’ 4–2 record reflects his impact on both ends, his explosiveness in transition and evolving playmaking have made him a dangerous two-way threat. While his outside shot remains a glaring weakness, Thompson’s ability to attack the rim and guard multiple positions has kept Houston competitive. With consistent improvement, he’s shaping up to be the kind of do-it-all forward the Rockets envisioned when they drafted him.

6. Bennedict Mathurin (Indiana Pacers)

Last Season: 16.1 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 1.9 APG, 45.8% FG, 34.0% 3PT FG

This Season: 31.0 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 2.5 APG, 54.8% FG, 50.0% 3PT FG

Bennedict Mathurin was on fire before a toe injury sidelined him for the last five games. In just a handful of appearances, he averaged over 31 points per game on elite shooting splits. His evolution as a three-level scorer was clear, and he looked ready to take the reins for an Indiana team missing Tyrese Haliburton. Unfortunately, the Pacers have gone 1–6. If he returns soon and maintains that form, Mathurin could rocket up the MIP race.

5. Austin Reaves (Los Angeles Lakers)

Last Season: 20.2 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 5.8 APG, 46.0% FG, 37.7% 3PT FG

This Season: 31.1 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 9.3 APG, 48.9% FG, 34.4% 3PT FG

Austin Reaves is in the midst of a breakout campaign. The 6–2 Lakers have thrived despite missing LeBron James, and Austin Reaves’ recent elevation to star status has been the reason why. He’s already posted a 50-point game, a 40-point night, and a game-winning buzzer-beater, showing the full range of his offensive arsenal. His playmaking has also jumped, averaging nearly 9.3 assists per game, proving he can command an offense even in a star-heavy environment. When LeBron returns, balancing touches might be a challenge, but Reaves has clearly arrived.

4. Matas Buzelis (Chicago Bulls)

Last Season: 8.6 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 1.0 APG, 45.4% FG, 36.1% 3PT FG

This Season: 14.9 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 1.1 APG, 46.9% FG, 42.4% 3PT FG

Matas Buzelis has been one of the biggest surprises of the young season. The forward has seamlessly adapted to NBA pace and spacing, helping the Bulls get off to a 6–1 start. His smooth shooting stroke over 42% from beyond the arc and length on defense make him a perfect modern wing. Chicago’s unexpected rise has a lot to do with Buzelis’ floor spacing and versatility. If the Bulls keep winning, his case for MIP will only get stronger.

3. Ryan Rollins (Milwaukee Bucks)

Last Season: 6.2 PPG, 1.9 RPG, 1.9 APG, 48.7% FG, 40.8% 3PT

This Season: 16.3 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 5.6 APG, 51.5% FG, 38.5% 3PT

With Damian Lillard gone, Ryan Rollins has stepped up in a major way. The fourth-year guard has blossomed into a reliable scoring option next to Giannis Antetokounmpo, showing excellent composure and shot selection. Averaging 16.3 points and over five assists per game, Rollins has become one of Milwaukee’s most consistent perimeter players. The Bucks’ 5–3 start owes a lot to his growth, and if he continues to deliver while Dame ramps back up, he’ll be a dark horse for MIP honors.

2. Deni Avdija (Portland Trail Blazers)

Last Season: 16.9 PPG, 7.2 RPG, 3.9 APG, 47.6% FG, 36.5% 3PT FG

This Season: 24.1 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 3.9 APG, 49.1% FG, 37.8% 3PT FG

Deni Avdija’s move to Portland has completely unlocked his offensive game. After years of being a complementary piece in Washington, he’s thriving as a go-to scorer for the Trail Blazers, averaging over 24 points per game while maintaining efficiency from all levels. His confidence is soaring, attacking off the dribble, shooting off movement, and defending multiple positions. Portland’s 4–3 start has shocked many, and Avdija’s evolution into a consistent 20+ point scorer is the biggest reason why.

1. Josh Gidey (Chicago Bulls)

Last Season: 14.6 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 7.2 APG, 46.5% FG, 37.8% 3PT FG

This Season: 23.1 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 9.1 APG, 49.6% FG, 41.9% 3PT FG

Josh Giddey has been the engine behind Chicago’s stunning 6–1 start. The Australian playmaker has taken a massive leap in every statistical category, flirting with a triple-double average while improving his shooting efficiency. At 23.1 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game, Giddey looks like a completely transformed player, confident, in control, and shooting nearly 42% from three after being criticized for his outside shot early in his career.

Under new head coach Billy Donovan’s retooled offense, Giddey has flourished as the focal point, orchestrating possessions with poise and aggression. He’s turning into a true star, and if he keeps this up, not only will he be the clear favorite for Most Improved Player, but he could even make a push for his first All-Star appearance.

This season’s MIP race is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in recent memory. While veterans like Giddey and Reaves are proving they can elevate from solid starters to stars, younger players like Jaquez Jr., Kyshawn George, and Buzelis are establishing themselves as foundational pieces for the future.

It’s still early, but the pattern is clear, this year’s Most Improved Player won’t just be a stat-padder. He’ll be someone whose growth has genuinely changed his team’s identity. And right now, Josh Giddey stands at the top of that list.