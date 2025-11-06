Jaylen Brown Responds To Fake Hairline Allegations After Latest Incident

After being on the receiving end of several jokes for his hairline, Jaylen Brown finally responded after a new video went viral on social media.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Nov 5, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard/forward Jaylen Brown (7) drives the ball against Washington Wizards guard/forward Justin Champagnie (9) in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown has received a lot of attention recently for his receding hairline. While several have joked about this, including commentators during games, Brown hasn’t explicitly responded to the allegations of using spray-on hair – until now.

The Celtics came away with a sizable 136-107 win against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. However, in the third quarter of the game, an unfortunate incident saw Jaylen Brown’s spray-on hair rub off on the sleeve of Wizards forward KyShawn George.

As the video went viral, several fans took to social media to joke about the incident. However, Brown also opted to share a response, as he tweeted“AI is getting outta hand.”

Jaylen Brown’s struggles with his hair have become the subject of some gossip in social media circles. Reports have also suggested that the Celtics star sought help from Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James on hair treatment, unfortunately to no avail.

When asked about the reason behind his balding on a livestream, Brown joked that the stress of playing for the Celtics for 10 years, along with the pressure from the media, had an impact on his hairline. While this may be solid justification, it is evident that the use of spray-on hair and his attempt at covering it up have had a negative impact.

 

Jaylen Brown Has Been Dominant This Season

Aside from the issues regarding his hair, Jaylen Brown has been nothing short of spectacular this season. In the absence of Jayson Tatum, Brown has embraced a greater leadership role with the team. With the intention of leading the Celtics to the playoffs, the 29-year-old has been dominant on the offensive end.

On Wednesday night against the Wizards, Brown posted a game-high 35 points, five rebounds, and five assists on 13-for-21 shooting from the field. He was closely supported by Josh Minott (21 points), Payton Pritchard (18 points), and Anfernee Simons (18 points).

With each of the Celtics’ starters logging double-digit scoring against Washington, Boston looked like a formidable unit. When considering that the team shot 54.7% from the field and 39.0% from three-point range, there were a lot of positive takeaways for Boston.

With this performance, Brown is averaging 27.7 points per game this season, placing him among the top-10 scorers in the league. Given that it is almost nine points more than his career average, it is safe to say that the Celtics superstar is poised to have an impressive year.

Brown’s performance has been crucial in helping Boston stay competitive thus far. With a win against the Wizards, the Celtics improved to 4-5 on the season. With the hope that Jayson Tatum will make an early comeback, the Celtics will continue to rally around Jaylen Brown.

TAGGED:
BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India.
