Celtics Broadcaster Savagely Cooks Jaylen Brown For His Fake Hairline

The Boston Celtics’ broadcast team took savage commentary to another level this week when Jaylen Brown became the target of a viral on-air roast. During Boston’s 125-106 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, play-by-play announcer Drew Carter, joined by analyst Brian Scalabrine, delivered a one-liner that instantly lit up social media.

As Brown soared in for a dunk, Carter quipped:

“Went flying to the basket like he’ll be flying to Turkey at some point this season.”

Nah this is absolutely ABSURD Commentator savagely cooked Jaylen Brown unprovoked lmaooo pic.twitter.com/8lBwx4Pcil — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) October 30, 2025

The jab referenced the ongoing jokes about Brown’s receding hairline and his rumored plans to seek a hair transplant in Turkey, a country famous for its cosmetic procedures. Fans immediately caught the line, flooding X (formerly Twitter) with clips of the moment. Even Scalabrine could be seen trying to hold back laughter on the broadcast.

The timing of the remark made it even funnier and rougher. Just days earlier, Brown had gone viral for his spray-on hair mishap during a game against the New York Knicks. While driving to the basket, he made contact with OG Anunoby, and a streak of black residue from Brown’s hair appeared on Anunoby’s white jersey. The clip spread like wildfire online, turning a routine play into meme gold.

Brown took the attention in stride, later going on Twitch to address the jokes directly. Mid-haircut on a livestream, the Celtics star laughed off the incident but also admitted that the hairline situation had been bothering him.

“I blame Boston. Ten years of stress, the media, the championship, y’all caused this.”

The story didn’t stop there. Brown even called LeBron James for advice on hair restoration, but was left on read. According to reports, LeBron never called him back, adding another layer of comedy to the whole saga.

So when Drew Carter dropped the Turkey line on air, it was a perfectly timed callback to one of the funniest ongoing NBA storylines of the season. Fans couldn’t believe an official Celtics broadcast had gone there.

Despite the roast, Brown has been playing some of the best basketball of his career. With Jayson Tatum out due to an Achilles injury, Brown has stepped up as the Celtics’ offensive engine, averaging 26.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists on 52.2% shooting and a scorching 46.9% from deep. His leadership and scoring have kept Boston competitive, even as they’ve stumbled to a 2–3 start.

The irony is that Brown’s on-court performance deserves headlines, but his hairline keeps stealing them. From the spray-on controversy to his ‘Turkey trip’ joke becoming national comedy, Jaylen’s been roasted more than any player this season, and this latest broadcast moment only added fuel to the fire.

Still, credit to him: he’s handled it all with humor, self-awareness, and, most importantly, buckets. If Jaylen Brown keeps dropping 30-point games, maybe fans and broadcasters will finally start talking about his jumper instead of his hairline. Until then, Drew Carter’s savage ‘Turkey’ line will live rent-free in NBA Twitter’s memory for a long time.