VJ Edgecombe Hypes 76ers Fans: “With Big Fella Back Here, I Think We’re Gonna Win The Chip”

The Philadelphia 76ers are off to a dream start this season, and rookie VJ Edgecombe is making sure the hype keeps rolling. After a 4–0 start that stunned the league, the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft joined Inside the NBA on ESPN and confidently declared that the Sixers are contenders again, thanks to one man.

“Yeah, he’s playing 20 minutes. He’s still having 25 points. So I say, with Big Fella back up there, I think we’re gonna win the chip if you ask me. I don’t care what anyone else has to say, though.”

That kind of confidence might sound bold coming from a 19-year-old rookie, but the way the Sixers are playing right now, he has every reason to believe it.

Philadelphia has opened the 2025–26 season with four straight wins, powered by its young backcourt of Edgecombe and Tyrese Maxey, while Embiid slowly ramps up under a strict minutes restriction. The former MVP hasn’t even hit full stride, and he’s already been terrifyingly efficient. In just 21.0 minutes per game, Embiid is averaging 16.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, including a 25-point outing in 23 minutes and another 20-point night in just 20 minutes.

The Sixers are taking no chances with Embiid’s health after last season’s nightmare, when he, Maxey, and Paul George all missed extended time, derailing what would been a promising campaign. The team finished 24–58, a record that didn’t reflect its talent, just its bad luck.

But this year feels different.

Edgecombe, who entered the league with high expectations, has wasted no time proving he belongs. Through his first four games, the rookie is averaging 22.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.5 assists, blending explosive athleticism with mature decision-making. His chemistry with Maxey has been instant, forming one of the most exciting young duos in the league.

Maxey, meanwhile, has taken his game to another level. The 24-year-old guard is averaging 37.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 8.3 assists, establishing himself as an early MVP candidate. He’s been unstoppable off the dribble, pulling up from deep with confidence and attacking the rim with relentless speed.

And speaking of Maxey, the young guard shed light on what’s fueling this team’s chemistry and drive. In the same interview, Maxey revealed that he texted the team’s group chat over the summer, saying he’d be at the gym every morning at 6 a.m. if anyone wanted to join.

That single detail says a lot about Edgecombe’s character and work ethic. For a rookie entering a team with an MVP and All-Star veterans, showing up before sunrise to put in work beside the leader of the locker room makes a statement. It’s the type of dedication that doesn’t just earn respect, it changes culture.

And help is still on the way. Paul George is nearing his season debut after recovering from a knee injury that has sidelined him since training camp. His return will give the Sixers a veteran scorer and perimeter defender to balance their youthful energy.

With Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton both sidelined by Achilles injuries, the Eastern Conference looks wide open. The Sixers, healthy and clicking, suddenly look like a legitimate threat to seize control of the East.

Still, health remains the key. The Sixers have seen too many seasons crumble under the weight of injuries, and the organization is determined not to repeat history.

But if Embiid stays healthy, if Maxey keeps up this MVP-level play, and if VJ Edgecombe continues his rapid rise, Philadelphia’s ceiling is sky-high.

After years of heartbreak, this young Sixers team finally looks ready to deliver on its promise.