NBA Rumors: Kings Could Acquire LaMelo Ball In Realistic Trade Scenario

LaMelo Ball finds himself at an odd stage in his career. While he is currently considered one of the most talented young players in the league, Ball hasn’t been part of a competitive team for a large part of his career.

The Charlotte Hornets have predominantly been an underachieving franchise. Even with talented players like LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller forming the core, the Hornets have struggled to win consistently, and Ball’s unavailability could be a contributing factor.

Rumors about Charlotte being open to trading Ball have led to the All-Star guard being mentioned in many trade rumors. With the 2025-26 season underway, Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz presented a trade scenario that could help Ball join a team that better utilizes his talents.

“A point guard rotation consisting of Dennis Schröder and Russell Westbrook is not going to make the playoffs in the year 2026,” wrote Swartz. “If there was ever a team to take a swing on a big-time talent like LaMelo Ball, it’s these Sacramento Kings.”

While acknowledging Ball’s talent and how it would align with the Sacramento Kings‘ core of Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis, he added, “If the Charlotte Hornets start heading towards another lost season and want to build around Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel, Ball could still fetch a hefty return from a team desperate for a star point guard like the Kings.”

Swartz’s idea is quite interesting. With the Sacramento Kings looking to fortify the point guard position, acquiring a player like LaMelo Ball could address several concerns. Considering his value, the Hornets could also come away with a haul.

Keeping these aspects in mind, we look at a potential trade package for the Kings to acquire the 24-year-old guard.

Proposed Trade Details

Sacramento Kings Receive: LaMelo Ball

Charlotte Hornets Receive: DeMar DeRozan, Dario Saric, Devin Carter, 2027 first-round pick (SAS), 2031 first-round pick (MIN)

How Do The Hornets Benefit From This Deal?

For the Hornets, this deal provides them with enough draft capital and assets to rebuild around the core of Brandon Miller and Kon Kneuppel, as presented by Swartz. With the acquisition of two first-rounders, veterans DeMar DeRozan and Dario Saric, and a young two-way guard in Devin Carter, the Hornets may view this trade favorably.

DeMar DeRozan’s addition may prove to be useful in the immediate context. Even at 36, the veteran guard remains a formidable scoring threat. In the first five games of the season, DeRozan has averaged 19.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 5.2 assists on 50.0% shooting from the field.

Although there could be a clash in roles between him and Miller, the Hornets could have the six-time All-Star be a mentor to the younger players. With the potential for Miller and Kneuppel’s offensive development accelerated by DeRozan’s addition, Charlotte could be inclined to acquire him.

Carter’s addition helps address some of the shortcomings in the backcourt created by LaMelo Ball’s hypothetical departure. While Carter isn’t on par with the Hornets’ star in terms of playmaking or scoring, he has shown potential as a two-way player.

Given that he hasn’t received much playing time, Carter’s average of 1.3 points, 1.0 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game does not impress. But his youth (23) and potential to be a solid rotation player could make him a valuable addition.

Saric addresses a need for depth in the big man rotation. With Mark Williams‘ departure this summer, Charlotte currently relies on Ryan Kalkbrenner and Moussa Diabate. Although the emphasis remains on developing young talent, having an experienced veteran to fill out the rotation could bring stability.

Saric, like Carter, hasn’t received much playing time in the Kings’ rotation. With an average of 1.7 points and 1.7 rebounds in three games, his stats don’t jump off the page. But as an expiring contract worth $5.4 million, Charlotte could look to clear more cap space for next summer.

What Do The Kings Gain From This Deal?

Although Sacramento’s summer signings of Dennis Schroder and Russell Westbrook are solid in their own right, the need for a star-caliber point guard is telling. On this note, acquiring LaMelo Ball could be the move to help the Sacramento Kings jump-start their season.

Ball is an extremely talented playmaking guard. Although he has been criticized for his shot selection and the sheer volume of three-pointers attempted, this could purely be a result of the system he has played in.

As the primary option on every play, Ball simply adapted to playing in a manner that helped his team win. On the Kings, however, with talented players such as LaVine and Sabonis alongside him, the 24-year-old may not need to resort to such tactics.

Ball has started the 2025-26 season firing on all cylinders, averaging 26.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 9.5 assists per game on 44.7% shooting from the field and 39.5% from deep.

While his production would inevitably reduce in Sacramento, as he embraces a different role with the team, it is evident that LaMelo Ball possesses the skill to be an effective floor general and a significant contributor.

Could LaMelo Ball Turn The Kings Into A Playoff Team?

One of the main reasons Swartz proposed this trade was to help transform the Sacramento Kings into a playoff team. Having finished ninth last season and with a 1-4 record to start the new campaign, it is clear that Sacramento hasn’t had much success with its current core.

The addition of LaMelo Ball could help make the team more competitive. With his playmaking, players such as LaVine, Keon Ellis, and even Keegan Murray could become far more effective. But when considering how loaded the Western Conference is, along with his constant run-ins with injury, Ball may not move the needle as much as expected.

However, should Ball remain healthy, the Kings have the potential to develop into a playoff contender in the future. With all the right pieces in place, an upgraded core could help Sacramento pose a challenge to teams in the Western Conference.