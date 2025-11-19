The Best Trade Scenarios For Ja Morant, Zion Williamson, And LaMelo Ball

The 2025-26 season hasn’t been promising for several stars. With the likes of LaMelo Ball, Ja Morant, and Zion Williamson struggling to get their teams into a winning groove, their positions as franchise players have been brought into question.

Ja Morant has had a particularly rough start to the new campaign. Although Morant has been closely associated with the Memphis Grizzlies‘ culture, following his fallout with the coaching staff, along with his inconsistent performances, rumors around a potential exit have gathered momentum.

Similar to Morant, LaMelo Ball has found himself in an awkward position with the Charlotte Hornets. While Ball remains an incredibly talented young player, his shortcomings in delivering wins and his uncertain availability have raised concerns within the organization about his position as the franchise cornerstone.

In this regard, Zion Williamson’s capabilities haven’t been brought into question as much. However, considering what the New Orleans Pelicans have invested in him and their current position at the bottom of the Western Conference standings due to his recurring absences, New Orleans has a legitimate case to move on from the forward.

While each of these players is virtually synonymous with their respective franchise, they may have reached the end of their journey with their specific teams. Given the need for a change in scenery, we explore the best trade destination for each of these players.

Ja Morant Joins The Kings

Proposed Trade Details

Sacramento Kings Receive: Ja Morant, John Konchar

Memphis Grizzlies Receive: DeMar DeRozan, Malik Monk, 2027 first-round pick (SAS)

Although initial reports suggested that Ja Morant’s trade value had declined, primarily due to his off-court controversies, the Sacramento Kings are among the few teams that have reportedly shown an interest in pursuing the Grizzlies star.

For the Grizzlies, a deal involving Morant wouldn’t necessarily include undergoing a rebuild. Hence, formulating a trade scenario that enables them to remain competitive is essential. With the acquisition of DeMar DeRozan and Malik Monk, along with a first-round pick, Memphis acquires two reliable offensive players to shore up the team’s scoring production.

For the Kings, acquiring Ja Morant could be a significant move. Sacramento has faced a dire need for playmaking. Although they attempted to address this with the additions of Dennis Schroder and Russell Westbrook, it is evident that Ja Morant is a far more reliable option at this point in his career.

Although the two-time All-Star hasn’t been his best to start the season, averaging 17.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 7.6 assists per game on 35.9% shooting overall, a change of scenery may help him break out of his slump.

Given Sacramento’s 3-11 record, acquiring Morant could be a major move in helping the team turn things around.

The Raptors Trade For LaMelo Ball

Proposed Trade Details

Toronto Raptors Receive: LaMelo Ball

Charlotte Hornets Receive: Immanuel Quickley, Gradey Dick, 2027 first-round pick

For the Hornets, parting with LaMelo Ball doesn’t seem like an outrageous notion at this stage. Although it would require them to undertake a full-scale rebuild, Charlotte may see merit in leaning into it.

While LaMelo Ball’s talent is widely acknowledged by fans and media alike, the current trade market for the Hornets star is quite limited. This is primarily due to the criticism he has faced for his poor decision-making in late-game situations, as well as his inconsistent production.

Regardless, his averages of 22.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 9.6 assists per game on 40.5% shooting from the field suggest that the 24-year-old is simply in need of some guidance. On this note, joining the Toronto Raptors, while improbable, may be highly beneficial.

The Raptors boast one of the most formidable young cores in the NBA. Led by the trio of Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram, and RJ Barrett, Toronto has swiftly established itself as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, posting a 9-5 record early in the season.

Playing with such a talented core may be what’s necessary to bring the best out of LaMelo Ball. By adjusting his role to suit the team as a playmaker and facilitator, the Raptors’ offense could flourish.

Although this could result in a subsequent drop-off in his scoring figures, the results could be quite beneficial for the Raptors if he can assimilate and remain healthy.

The Pistons Become A Contender By Acquiring Zion Williamson

Proposed Trade Details

Detroit Pistons Receive: Zion Williamson

New Orleans Pelicans Receive: Tobias Harris, Ron Holland, 2028 first-round pick

Unlike Ja Morant and LaMelo Ball, Zion Williamson finds himself in a far more complicated situation. While he has been mentioned in trade rumors, neither he nor New Orleans has shown a definitive intention of parting ways.

Regardless, a potential exit could be in Williamson’s best interests, especially considering the current state of the franchise following Willie Green’s dismissal.

Given that Zion Williamson’s departure would signal a rebuild for the Pelicans, acquiring a first-round pick, Tobias Harris‘ $26.6 million contract, and a young player such as Ron Holland could be a satisfactory outcome.

For the Detroit Pistons, acquiring Zion Williams could be a major move. As the top team in the East, with a 13-2 record, Detroit already boasts a strong lineup. While this limits the need for a star like Williamson, when healthy, it is evident that he could be a significant boost to their overall production.

In five appearances this season, the 25-year-old is averaging 22.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game on 48.7% shooting from the field. His versatility as a playmaker and his dominance in the paint make him a strong running mate for Cade Cunningham, while his rebounding prowess helps support Jalen Duren on the inside.

The Pistons appear primed to make a deep playoff run this season. By adding Zion Williamson to the mix, Detroit could be putting itself in a better position to win it all.

Who Is Most Likely To Get Traded?

While each of these players could benefit from moving on from their current teams, given the limited trade interest in them, it is implausible that any of them will get traded this season. However, Ja Morant may still find himself in a more favorable position compared to the other two.

With reports suggesting that Morant lost his joy, along with internal speculation that he is attempting to facilitate an exit, there may be an opportunity for him to leave Memphis. With the Kings and the Minnesota Timberwolves showing an interest in acquiring him, along with the Miami Heat being listed as a potential landing spot, the Grizzlies’ star may find himself donning new colors this season.