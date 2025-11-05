Ja Morant Rumored To Garner Trade Interest From Western Conference Suitor

While rumors indicate that the trade market for Ja Morant may not be solid, a recent report suggests that the star guard may garner some interest from a team in the West.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Mar 7, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts during the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Mar 7, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts during the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been among the trending topics around the NBA lately. Following his one-game suspension after a clash with the Grizzlies’ head coach, rumors about Morant’s potential exit have been on the rise.

Although recent reports indicate that the trade market for Ja Morant may not be strong, a recent update by The Sacramento Bee’s Jason Anderson paints a different picture.

“Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has emerged as the subject of growing trade speculation in Sacramento, where Kings general manager Scott Perry is working to fix a flawed and aging roster,” wrote Anderson.

“Morant’s future in Memphis is suddenly in question after he was suspended one game for conduct detrimental to the team. Oddsmakers now believe Morant will be traded in the coming months, and the Kings are most likely to be his next team.”

According to Anderson’s report, the Sacramento Kings could emerge as a potential suitor for the two-time All-Star. With the Kings’ dire need for a star point guard, a candidate such as Ja Morant would appear ideal.

Anderson noted that the Kings are yet to engage with the Grizzlies in any potential trade talks, but there are some expectations that this could change. Given Kings GM Scott Perry’s experience with roster construction, the Kings are expected to monitor Morant’s situation in Memphis closely.

On this note, the Grizzlies have been linked with a few teams, with trade packages involving the Suns and the Clippers being presented as options. With a new avenue on the horizon, Memphis and Morant could look to approach the situation differently.

 

Should The Kings Trade For Ja Morant?

With a 2-5 start to the 2025-26 season, the Sacramento Kings are far from being in a competitive position. Even with a talented core, the Kings are in dire need of some roster upgrades.

Although the offseason additions of Dennis Schroder and Russell Westbrook were meant to upgrade the point guard position, Sacramento hasn’t benefited from these signings just yet. With limited playmaking in the starting lineup becoming a pressing issue, the Kings could see merit in pursuing a trade for Ja Morant.

Morant is a dynamic point guard with reliable playmaking and scoring ability. In seven appearances this season, the 26-year-old is averaging 20.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 7.1 assists on 39.3% shooting from the field.

While these figures are satisfactory, they fall short of his typical averages. This drop-off could be attributed to his recent statement regarding his lack of joy while playing the game.

The current outlook for Ja Morant in Memphis isn’t very promising. While he is still capable of being a productive piece on the roster, there appears to be some dissatisfaction with the team’s functioning, which has even been observed in his approach to the game.

At this stage, if Morant is trying to engineer an exit, the Grizzlies may be more inclined to engage in trade talks with the Kings. But considering the reports of the star’s trade value dropping, Memphis may benefit from pursuing the best deal possible.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
Previous Article Oct 27, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks, center, watches play from the bench wearing street clothes during the second half of a game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images Fans Troll Dillon Brooks For Getting A Technical Foul Even In Street Clothes
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like