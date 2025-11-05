Ja Morant Rumored To Garner Trade Interest From Western Conference Suitor

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been among the trending topics around the NBA lately. Following his one-game suspension after a clash with the Grizzlies’ head coach, rumors about Morant’s potential exit have been on the rise.

Although recent reports indicate that the trade market for Ja Morant may not be strong, a recent update by The Sacramento Bee’s Jason Anderson paints a different picture.

“Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has emerged as the subject of growing trade speculation in Sacramento, where Kings general manager Scott Perry is working to fix a flawed and aging roster,” wrote Anderson.

“Morant’s future in Memphis is suddenly in question after he was suspended one game for conduct detrimental to the team. Oddsmakers now believe Morant will be traded in the coming months, and the Kings are most likely to be his next team.”

According to Anderson’s report, the Sacramento Kings could emerge as a potential suitor for the two-time All-Star. With the Kings’ dire need for a star point guard, a candidate such as Ja Morant would appear ideal.

Anderson noted that the Kings are yet to engage with the Grizzlies in any potential trade talks, but there are some expectations that this could change. Given Kings GM Scott Perry’s experience with roster construction, the Kings are expected to monitor Morant’s situation in Memphis closely.

On this note, the Grizzlies have been linked with a few teams, with trade packages involving the Suns and the Clippers being presented as options. With a new avenue on the horizon, Memphis and Morant could look to approach the situation differently.

Should The Kings Trade For Ja Morant?

With a 2-5 start to the 2025-26 season, the Sacramento Kings are far from being in a competitive position. Even with a talented core, the Kings are in dire need of some roster upgrades.

Although the offseason additions of Dennis Schroder and Russell Westbrook were meant to upgrade the point guard position, Sacramento hasn’t benefited from these signings just yet. With limited playmaking in the starting lineup becoming a pressing issue, the Kings could see merit in pursuing a trade for Ja Morant.

Morant is a dynamic point guard with reliable playmaking and scoring ability. In seven appearances this season, the 26-year-old is averaging 20.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 7.1 assists on 39.3% shooting from the field.

While these figures are satisfactory, they fall short of his typical averages. This drop-off could be attributed to his recent statement regarding his lack of joy while playing the game.

The current outlook for Ja Morant in Memphis isn’t very promising. While he is still capable of being a productive piece on the roster, there appears to be some dissatisfaction with the team’s functioning, which has even been observed in his approach to the game.

At this stage, if Morant is trying to engineer an exit, the Grizzlies may be more inclined to engage in trade talks with the Kings. But considering the reports of the star’s trade value dropping, Memphis may benefit from pursuing the best deal possible.