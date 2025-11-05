Fans Troll Dillon Brooks For Getting A Technical Foul Even In Street Clothes

Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks was sidelined for Tuesday night’s game against the Golden State Warriors with an injury. While the team’s 118-107 loss to the Warriors was frustrating, seeing Brooks penalized without even suiting up was far more concerning.

In the fourth quarter of the game, the Suns had rallied together to mount a comeback against the Warriors. Although the deficit was still significant, Phoenix was within striking distance.

At a crucial juncture, while Warriors superstar Stephen Curry was shooting free throws, Dillon Brooks was suddenly charged with a technical foul. Although his teammate Isaiah Livers attempted to hide Brooks’ actions and redirect attention, the Warriors were already awarded an additional free throw attempt.

Dillon Brooks got a technical foul without even playing 💀 pic.twitter.com/HvpNJyGbsB — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) November 5, 2025

The crowd at the Chase Center let Dillon Brooks know about his mistakes. Given the animosity they hold for the forward because of past actions, the response was expected. With Brooks’ actions having a costly impact on Phoenix’s comeback attempt, several fans on social media also took him to task for his antics.

“An absolute menace to the game,” stated one user.

“A technical foul in street clothes while your team is mounting a comeback is DIABOLICAL, Dillon Brooks,” joked another.

“Dillon Brooks might be the first player ever to receive a tech while wearing sunglasses,” added a fan, making a keen observation.

One user commented, “Some guys just radiate technical fouls.”

Another chimed in, “Aura ngl.”

Meanwhile, one fan simply joked, “He thinks he’s Draymond.”

“Benched but still running the show,” claimed one fan.

“Brooks is mad he can’t punch anyone from the bench,” voiced another user.

“Even benched, making headlines,” acknowledged another fan.

“Fakest tough guy in the NBA and the WNBA,” critiqued one user.

After Curry finished shooting his free throws, the Warriors pulled away again, stacking four quick points to cement their lead. Although Mark Williams scored a dunk with 31 seconds left on the clock, it wasn’t enough to regain the momentum they had lost.

Devin Booker Addresses Dillon Brooks’ Technical

Following the result of the game, Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker spoke about Dillon Brooks’ technical foul and shared his thoughts on the decision with the media.

“Just in general, any fourth-quarter techs, whether you’re playing or not, you should just try to stay away from,” Booker stated. “He addressed the team. Said it was selfish. We move forward.”

The Suns’ star remained stoic while addressing the matter, understandable given the result of the game, even after a 38-point performance. But for Brooks to admit his mistakes and take accountability for his actions could be viewed as a positive sign, especially given his relatively recent addition to the team’s core.

Brooks plays an important role in the Suns’ rotation, primarily as a perimeter defender and veteran presence. Although he has only appeared in three games this season, he has established himself as a solid contributor, averaging 19.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.7 steals per game on 37.3% shooting overall.

Given how valuable he could be to the team, Phoenix will await his return to the lineup. Meanwhile, the Suns will look to improve upon their 3-5 record, as they head into a game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, Nov. 6, at 9 p.m. ET.