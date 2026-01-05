Celtics vs. Bulls Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Boston Celtics return home to TD Garden on Monday night to host the Chicago Bulls in a matchup that quietly carries real Eastern Conference implications. Tip-off is set for 7:30 ET, with the Celtics coming off a long and successful road trip and the Bulls trying to stabilize after a frustrating loss.

The Celtics enter the game as the third seed in the East at 22–12 and playing some of its best basketball of the season. The Celtics have won seven of their last ten games and are riding a three-game winning streak, capped by a dominant 146–115 road win over the Clippers. Even without Jayson Tatum, the Celtics have found a clear identity built around pace, spacing, and relentless two-way pressure.

The Bulls sit ninth in the East at 17–18. The Bulls have also won seven of their last ten games, but momentum stalled with a 99-112 loss to the Hornets. Consistency has been their biggest issue all season, and injuries once again threaten to undercut their chances in a difficult road environment.

Jaylen Brown, who is playing the best basketball of his career. Brown is averaging 30.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists and is coming off a 50-point explosion against the Clippers. Derrick White continues to be the perfect complement, averaging 18.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists while anchoring the perimeter defense.

Josh Giddey is out with a left hamstring strain, which is a massive blow. Giddey has been the Bulls’ offensive connector all season, averaging 19.2 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 9.0 assists while playing at an All-Star level. Coby White is playing well since returning from injury, averaging 19.2 points and 4.7 assists per game. But he is listed as questionable, creating the real possibility that the Bulls could be without both of their primary creators.

Injury Report

Celtics

Jayson Tatum: Out (Right Achilles surgery)

Ron Harper Jr.: Probable (G-League)

Max Shulga: Probable (G-League)

Amari Williams: Probable (G-League)

Bulls

Zach Collins: Out (Right toe sprain)

Noa Essengue: Out (Left shoulder surgery)

Trentyn Flowers: Out (Right knee sprain)

Josh Giddey: Out (Left hamstring strain)

Emanuel Miller: Out (G-League)

Jalen Smith: Out (Concussion)

Coby White: Questionable (Right calf injury management)

Why The Celtics Have The Advantage

Everything starts with Jaylen Brown. He has embraced the role of offensive engine and defensive tone-setter, regularly taking on elite matchups while still carrying a massive scoring load. At this point, his play is firmly in MVP territory.

The Celtics also own the second-best offensive rating in the league and become even more dangerous at TD Garden, where they are 10–5. The Celtics’ spacing, decision-making, and defensive discipline give them a wide margin for error, especially against teams missing key rotation players.

Why The Bulls Have The Advantage

If the Bulls are going to steal this one, it starts with slowing the game down and controlling the paint. Without Giddey, the Bulls will need a collective effort. They would also need to slow down the Celtics’ offense, but that is easier said than done.

If White plays, his ability to generate offense off the dribble becomes critical. Without him, the Bulls’ margin for error shrinks dramatically.

X-Factors

For the Celtics, Payton Pritchard looms large in a game like this because he thrives in moments where the defense tilts too heavily toward the stars. Averaging 16.8 points per game, Pritchard has become one of the league’s most dangerous momentum shifters. When Jaylen Brown and Derrick White draw extra attention, Pritchard often gets clean looks early in the shot clock, and if a couple of threes fall, the tone of the entire game can change quickly.

Neemias Queta is another name to watch closely. Averaging 10.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks, Queta gives the Celtics a physical interior presence that the Bulls’ second unit may have trouble handling. His size, activity on the glass, and rim protection allow the Celtics to maintain defensive pressure even when their starters sit.

For the Bulls, everything begins with Nikola Vucevic. He has been solid this season, averaging 16.5 points and 8.9 rebounds, but this is the kind of matchup where “solid” may not be enough. Without Josh Giddey, the Bulls need Vucevic to be assertive offensively and steady defensively.

Matas Buzelis could be the swing piece. Averaging 14.4 points and 5.2 rebounds, Buzelis has shown flashes of being a genuine difference maker with his size, cutting, and ability to score without needing plays called for him. In a game where the Bulls are short on creators, his energy and willingness to attack gaps could change the flow of a quarter.

Ayo Dosunmu also carries a heavy burden. Averaging 14.0 points and 3.3 assists, Dosunmu will be tasked with keeping the offense organized, pushing the pace selectively, and preventing long scoring droughts.

Prediction

The Celtics’ depth, home-court advantage, and current form make them clear favorites. If the Celtics start fast, this one could slip away early.

Prediction: Celtics 127, Bulls 109