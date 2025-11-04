Devin Booker Thinks His Suns Legacy Is Similar To Stephen Curry With The Warriors

Devin Booker believes what Stephen Curry is to the Bay Area is the same as what he means to the city of Phoenix.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Apr 8, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) dribbles the ball agisasnt Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Apr 8, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) dribbles the ball agisasnt Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Warriors and the Suns clash tonight at the Chase Center, where Devin Booker will lead his side against Stephen Curry and the other veterans. Before the game, during the shootaround, Booker spoke to the media in their courtside scrum and said that he feels he has the same place in Phoenix that Stephen Curry does in San Francisco.

“You know it because there aren’t many,” Booker said. “So I know he holds a special place in everybody’s heart here in the Bay. And I feel a similar type of love in Phoenix. It’s something special. It’s kind of hard to explain, but there’s a different type of love that comes with it. I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

“It’s a lot of pride. It’s a lot of responsibility. It’s something that I try to communicate to the young guys. Having those couple of deep playoff runs, and just getting the city to become electric, is a feeling that I’m chasing, want to get back to.”

“I was adopted as an 18-year-old coming in,” Booker said when talking about Phoenix. “I was embraced through tough times, all the way to making a finals run. The city watched me grow up. I enjoyed growing up in the city. I’m sure Steph can say a lot of similar things about this area.”

“I don’t think he’s going anywhere, and I don’t think I am either,” said Booker when addressing whether he thinks either he or Curry will ever leave their respective cities.

In their head-to-head records, Booker is currently losing 10-15 to Curry in all-time regular season games. The Warriors veteran has averaged 26.7 points, 5.6 assists, and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 40.8% from the three-point line. Meanwhile, the Suns guard has averaged 22.9 points, 5.8 assists, and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc.

Booker is currently in his 11th season with the Phoenix Suns, while Curry is in his 17th season with the Golden State Warriors. There are only a few names in the league that can flex this type of loyalty they have had to a franchise.

“The ones I think of off the top of my head: Tim Duncan, Dirk (Nowitzki), Kobe (Bryant),” Booker said while recalling other legends who have built a similar status with their respective cities.

“I had a chance to play against all three of them guys too, close to their last seasons, or their last season, so seeing their farewell tours and the love that they got. At that point, not only from their cities, but I think every city around the NBA also acknowledged it and showed love to the loyalty and embraced it.”

Another such rare player in the league right now could be Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee or Nikola Jokic in Denver. These cities hold their loyal superstars to the highest regard in the community and deservedly so.

 

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Nov 4, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) shoots and scores a game winning three-pointer against Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images Instant Reaction: Nikola Vucevic Drains Game-Winner As Bulls Defeat 76ers
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like