Suns Trade Proposal To Acquire Ja Morant Amid Ongoing Drama With Grizzlies

Following the 117-112 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was suspended for one game after a clash with head coach Tuomas Iisalo. Although Morant has gained infamy for his off-court behavior and actions, the current situation may be more complicated.

Recent rumors suggest that the growing rift between Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies organization could lead to the star’s eventual exit from the franchise. While there haven’t been any official statements on the matter, many have aligned with this train of thought.

For the Grizzlies, putting Morant on the trade block could be an opportunity to change the direction of their franchise. After trading Desmond Bane this summer, Memphis effectively broke up its core to build around Jaren Jackson Jr. and Morant. However, with new obstacles in the way, the Grizzlies may be in a position to embrace a full-scale rebuild.

With this in mind, Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus suggested some potential trades centered around Ja Morant for Memphis to consider. Among these, a proposal involving the Phoenix Suns seemed particularly intriguing. Here’s Pincus’ trade package from the Suns for Morant:

Proposed Trade Details

Phoenix Suns Receive: Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies Receive: Jalen Green, 2027 first-round pick, $5.9 million trade exception

While there are some inherent shortcomings in how this trade would play out for both teams, it also boasts some benefits for both parties.

How Do The Grizzlies Benefit From This Trade?

As mentioned earlier, trading Ja Morant would be a significant move for the Memphis Grizzlies, primarily as it indicates a change in the franchise’s direction. By moving on from Morant, the Grizzlies would be embracing a culture shift, one spearheaded by the newly formed duo of Jalen Green and Jaren Jackson Jr. in this scenario.

Acquiring Green could prove to be quite valuable for Memphis. While on a marginally more team-friendly contract than Morant’s, Green brings a completely different set of skills that could be of interest to the team.

Green has solidified himself as an exciting offensive player. Along with tremendous athleticism, the 23-year-old possesses keen scoring instincts. Having improved as a three-point shooter over the last few seasons, the young guard has only added layers to his game.

Last season, Green was a pivotal part of the Rockets’ starting lineup. In the 2024-25 season, he averaged 21.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists on 42.3% shooting overall and 35.4% from three-point range.

Although his playmaking isn’t on par with Morant’s, Green is a solid foundation piece for a young, rebuilding team. When factoring in the first-round pick (2027) Memphis would receive in this trade, embracing a rebuild may also seem more appealing to the franchise.

Why Would The Suns Do This Trade?

The Phoenix Suns have already embraced retooling their roster around Devin Booker since this summer. After trading Kevin Durant and parting with Bradley Beal, the Suns essentially acquired solid players and draft assets to help them restructure their roster.

Although the pairing of Booker and Green has some potential, the notion of pairing Devin Booker and Ja Morant could also be quite exciting.

One of the main challenges in pairing Booker with Green was the inherent lack of a playmaker. Morant’s familiarity with the role of a floor general and his unique court vision could make him a solid running mate for Booker. Additionally, given the two-time All-Star’s preference for going downhill, the Suns could benefit from having their stars play off of each other.

Morant has had a slow start to the 2025-26 season, but his output remains satisfactory. With an average of 20.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 6.7 assists on 40.6% shooting from the field, the 26-year-old remains a significant contributor to his team.

The addition of a primary ball-handler and playmaker next to Booker could be huge for Phoenix. With the potential for the backcourt pairing to be one of the most dynamic in the league, the Suns may view this trade favorably.

Should the Grizzlies Trade Ja Morant?

Ja Morant has been a cultural reset for the Memphis Grizzlies as a franchise. Given that they were known for “Grit and Grind”, an identity established by the core of Tony Allen, Zach Randolph, and Marc Gasol, the Grizzlies are far removed from this era now.

With Morant, the team enjoyed some degree of success. But due to his off-court activities and his inconsistent availability, the franchise has often suffered more than it has benefited from the two-time All-Star’s presence.

With this in mind, pursuing a trade for Morant could be in Memphis’ best interest. But the Grizzlies could still face some challenges on this front.

According to the latest reports, the trade market for Ja Morant isn’t as solid as one would expect, with several teams appearing hesitant to take a flyer on the 26-year-old. If such a situation persists, the Grizzlies may be forced to either retain the guard or trade him at a heavily discounted price.