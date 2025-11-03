Warriors Injury Update: Al Horford Sidelined Against The Short-Handed Suns

The latest update on the Warriors' injured players ahead of their clash against the short-handed Suns.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
5 Min Read
Oct 17, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors center Al Horford warms up before facing the Los Angeles Clippers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors center Al Horford warms up before facing the Los Angeles Clippers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Even before the season started, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr discussed Al Horford’s role on the team and how they plan to utilize his talents at this late stage of his career. Kerr was clear that they’ll be careful with the 39-year-old stretch five’s minutes, and he probably won’t be seen in back-to-back games.

Now that the season has started, that reality is kicking in. And the Warriors find themselves without their new center. With the Golden State Warriors set to play against the Phoenix Suns, Horford has been sidelined due to a left toe injury. It isn’t a load management decision, but an injury management decision taken by the team.

Horford has been able to appear for five out of the seven games the Warriors have played. He’s averaged 5.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.2 assists, shooting 37.9% from the field and 29.4% from the three-point line. Load management has restricted his playing time to 21 minutes a game, which might’ve prevented the NBA champion from finding his flow.

At the tail end of his career, Horford will find it difficult to adjust to a new system, especially when the team always plays with Championship aspirations.

Against the Suns, as well, it would’ve been a tougher match-up for Phoenix to defend line-ups featuring Horford because when he’s on the floor, he stretches out their offense, plus does not let the tempo come down.

But the Warriors are expected to get Horford back on the court on Wednesday for the game against the Sacramento Kings, where he’ll be a useful asset against the impactful Domantas Sabonis.

The Golden State team will also be playing without De’Anthony Melton, who has been recovering from an ACL tear, and power forward Alex Toohey is out with a left knee injury/repair.

The Suns have been on an upward trajectory despite losing a superstar in Kevin Durant. Devin Booker has rallied them to back-to-back wins in the last two games, and they’re riding high on that wave. But even the Suns will face the Warriors short-handed as Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks, the two top players they got in the Durant trade, are both out due to separate injuries.

Green continues to recover from a right hamstring sprain. An issue that has prevented the young star from making his Suns debut.

Brooks has been ruled out due to a core injury, though it is being reported that he’s making progress towards a return. Outside of these two trade pieces, the Suns might also have to play without Ryan Dunn, as he’s listed as probable due to a left knee contusion, and 27-year-old forward Isaiah Livers is also listed as questionable due to a left hip contusion.

Devin Booker has been playing some exceptional basketball this season. The superstar shooting guard is averaging 30.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 7.4 assists, shooting 51% from the field and 45.7% from the three-point line.

In Green’s absence and after Durant’s exit, things are back to the default position in Phoenix as Booker has been left with the sole responsibility of keeping the ship afloat. And he will try and continue their winning streak of two games against the Warriors as well.

The Warriors are going to be playing for a comeback, though. Contrary to the Suns, the Golden State team has lost back-to-back games against the Bucks and the Pacers, who were both playing without their star players.

On Tuesday night, they will have to face the Suns’ superstar, so they might be able to plan out their game better, but missing Horford will still hurt them on both sides of the ball.

Facebook X-twitter Instagram
TAGGED:
Chaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
