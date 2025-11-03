Warriors Injury Update: Al Horford Sidelined Against The Short-Handed Suns

Even before the season started, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr discussed Al Horford’s role on the team and how they plan to utilize his talents at this late stage of his career. Kerr was clear that they’ll be careful with the 39-year-old stretch five’s minutes, and he probably won’t be seen in back-to-back games.

Now that the season has started, that reality is kicking in. And the Warriors find themselves without their new center. With the Golden State Warriors set to play against the Phoenix Suns, Horford has been sidelined due to a left toe injury. It isn’t a load management decision, but an injury management decision taken by the team.

Horford has been able to appear for five out of the seven games the Warriors have played. He’s averaged 5.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.2 assists, shooting 37.9% from the field and 29.4% from the three-point line. Load management has restricted his playing time to 21 minutes a game, which might’ve prevented the NBA champion from finding his flow.

At the tail end of his career, Horford will find it difficult to adjust to a new system, especially when the team always plays with Championship aspirations.

Against the Suns, as well, it would’ve been a tougher match-up for Phoenix to defend line-ups featuring Horford because when he’s on the floor, he stretches out their offense, plus does not let the tempo come down.

But the Warriors are expected to get Horford back on the court on Wednesday for the game against the Sacramento Kings, where he’ll be a useful asset against the impactful Domantas Sabonis.

The Golden State team will also be playing without De’Anthony Melton, who has been recovering from an ACL tear, and power forward Alex Toohey is out with a left knee injury/repair.

The Suns have been on an upward trajectory despite losing a superstar in Kevin Durant. Devin Booker has rallied them to back-to-back wins in the last two games, and they’re riding high on that wave. But even the Suns will face the Warriors short-handed as Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks, the two top players they got in the Durant trade, are both out due to separate injuries.

Green continues to recover from a right hamstring sprain. An issue that has prevented the young star from making his Suns debut.

Brooks has been ruled out due to a core injury, though it is being reported that he’s making progress towards a return. Outside of these two trade pieces, the Suns might also have to play without Ryan Dunn, as he’s listed as probable due to a left knee contusion, and 27-year-old forward Isaiah Livers is also listed as questionable due to a left hip contusion.

Devin Booker has been playing some exceptional basketball this season. The superstar shooting guard is averaging 30.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 7.4 assists, shooting 51% from the field and 45.7% from the three-point line.

In Green’s absence and after Durant’s exit, things are back to the default position in Phoenix as Booker has been left with the sole responsibility of keeping the ship afloat. And he will try and continue their winning streak of two games against the Warriors as well.

The Warriors are going to be playing for a comeback, though. Contrary to the Suns, the Golden State team has lost back-to-back games against the Bucks and the Pacers, who were both playing without their star players.

On Tuesday night, they will have to face the Suns’ superstar, so they might be able to plan out their game better, but missing Horford will still hurt them on both sides of the ball.