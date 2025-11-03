The Sacramento Kings haven’t had the strongest start to the 2025-26 season. Although a 135-133 win against the Milwaukee Bucks gives them some reason to feel positive about their future, it is a challenge to overlook the immediate issues.

With a 2-4 record, the Kings are among the lower-ranked teams in the West. While they boast an impressive core featuring the likes of Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan, there are some inherent shortcomings in the roster that need to be addressed.

With a need for point guard depth, Sacramento bolstered its backcourt with the summer signings of Dennis Schroder and Russell Westbrook. However, due to Keegan Murray’s extended absence caused by an injury, the Kings must consider making some upgrades in the frontcourt.

On this note, Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported that Sacramento is showing interest in signing free agent forward Precious Achiuwa.

Precious Achiuwa was part of the Miami Heat‘s training camp and preseason roster this summer. Given his prior experience with the team, having been selected by the Heat in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Heat opted to bring the forward back this offseason in an effort to strengthen their frontcourt.

Initially, this move had positive connotations, primarily due to Achiuwa’s familiarity with Erik Spoelstra’s system. Unfortunately, after limited production during the preseason, averaging 4.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks on 41.2% shooting overall in 11.7 minutes played per game, the former first-round pick failed to secure a spot on the Heat’s final roster.

Precious Achiuwa has shown the potential to be a valuable rotation piece. Although his offensive production is limited, primarily due to role restrictions, the 26-year-old has showcased the ability to be a viable lob threat while also being able to create scoring opportunities for himself. The forward is known for finishing strong at the rim when primarily being used as an outlet option in transition.

Last season, Achiuwa averaged 6.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 0.8 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game on 50.2% shooting from the field.

Although undersized, Achiuwa makes up for it with tremendous strength, agility, and athleticism on both ends of the floor. Having displayed great effort on the defensive end, the Kings could also benefit from his two-way contributions if they choose to sign him.

However, Sacramento would need to create space on its roster before signing the former first-round pick. Hence, according to NBA insider Brett Siegel, the Kings are likely to waive Isaac Jones to open up a spot for Achiuwa.

The Season Looks Bleak For The Kings

The Sacramento Kings weren’t expected to be a top team in the West this season. However, after a considerably poor start to the campaign, with injuries also playing their part, the outlook for the season is beginning to look bleak.

At this stage, it would seem that considering a rebuild could be a viable option. With Zach LaVine in tremendous form, averaging 29.5 points per game on 53.0% shooting from the field and 40.0% from three-point range, Sacramento could consider gauging the trade interest in the two-time All-Star.

Unfortunately, recent updates suggest that LaVine may not be generating much buzz, leaving the Kings in a relatively tough spot.