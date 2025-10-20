2025-26 Sacramento Kings Season Prediction: Playoff Team Or Another Disappointing Campaign?

After a tough stretch of seasons, the Sacramento Kings are once again entering the new NBA season with some hope, and this time, the talent might match the rising expectations. The front office made headlines this summer by signing former MVP Russell Westbrook, adding even more star power to a roster that already features Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan.

Alongside rising talents like the recently-extended Keegan Murray and contributors Malik Monk, Devin Carter, and Dennis Schroder, the Kings have built one of the most intriguing teams in the Western Conference.

On paper, this team has scoring, playmaking, and veteran leadership, which are all the ingredients for a deep playoff run. But questions remain: can the Kings finally turn their potential into results, or will chemistry issues and inconsistent defense derail them once again?

Let’s break down the roster, the fit, and what to expect from the 2025-26 Sacramento Kings season because their fans won’t be able to go through another disappointing season.

Starting Lineup

Russell Westbrook, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis

The Sacramento Kings’ projected starting five of Russell Westbrook, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray, and Domantas Sabonis is easily one of the most recognizable in the Western Conference. The lineup has big names in ways Sacramento fans haven’t seen in years.

Westbrook may be past his prime, but his relentless energy and drive to attack the rim could inject pace and urgency into an offense that occasionally stalled last season. Russ posted 13.3 PPG, 4.9 RPG, and 6.1 APG on 44.9% shooting from the field. Meanwhile, LaVine’s perimeter scoring (23.3 PPG on 44.6% 3-PT FG) and DeRozan’s midrange shooting (22.2 PPG on 47.7% FG) give the Kings two elite isolation options when the offense breaks down.

Keegan Murray is still the franchise’s most complete two-way forward (12.4 PPG, 6.7 RPG), and his growth is the key to Sacramento’s long-term success. His ability to stretch the floor and guard multiple positions gives the team much-needed balance around its veteran core. At center, Domantas Sabonis is the main man after averaging 19.1 PPG, a league-leading 13.9 RPG, and 6.0 APG.

He is a high-IQ big man who can facilitate, rebound, and run dribble hand-offs as effectively as anyone in the league. The big question: can this mix of ball-dominant players coexist without stepping on each other’s toes? Can Sabonis be the leader of the team and dictate what the players do around him? These are very tough questions to ask.

Bench

Dennis Schroder, Devin Carter, Malik Monk, Keon Ellis, Dario Saric, Isaac Jones, Drew Eubanks

The Kings’ bench unit offers a nice mix of veterans and youngsters. Dennis Schroder is coming off the EuroBasket MVP, capable of running the second unit (13.1 PPG, 5.4 APG last season) and pushing the pace when Westbrook rests. Malik Monk, fresh off another strong season (17.2 PPG, 5.6 APG), remains one of the NBA’s most dynamic sixth men; his chemistry with Sabonis and Murray gives Sacramento a scoring punch few benches can match.

Talented guard Devin Carter impressed in spurts last season with only 36 appearances, bringing defensive intensity and a developing offensive game that could earn him early minutes. Beyond the guards, Keon Ellis adds perimeter defense (8.3 PPG, 1.5 SPG, 0.8 BPG, while Dario Saric and Drew Eubanks bring toughness and spacing in the frontcourt.

Isaac Jones is a developmental piece with upside as an energy big. While this second unit may not have star power, it’s built around experience and complementary skills, an underrated aspect for teams trying to survive the brutal 82-game grind in the West.

Coaching

After taking over as head coach, Doug Christie faces one of the most intriguing and pressure-filled challenges in the NBA. A former King himself and fan favorite in Sacramento, Christie has to manage a lot of egos, and that isn’t the best position to be in. Out of all the toughest jobs in the NBA right now, Christie might have one of the more difficult ones.

His biggest task will be establishing an identity that blends the veteran savvy of Russell Westbrook, DeMar DeRozan, and Zach LaVine with the youth and versatility of Keegan Murray and Devin Carter. Christie has preached toughness and communication, but it won’t be easy for him to apply that as a relatively inexperienced coach in a very tough Western Conference.

Roster Strengths

The Kings’ biggest strength lies in their offensive firepower and depth. With Westbrook pushing the tempo, LaVine and DeRozan creating off the dribble, and Sabonis orchestrating from the post, Sacramento has multiple ways to generate points.

Few teams can match the combination of scoring versatility and experience this lineup offers. Add in the shooting of Murray and Monk, and this group can put up numbers in a hurry.

Their veteran experience is another key advantage. Westbrook, DeRozan, and Schroder have all been through deep playoff runs and can help stabilize a locker room that’s still learning how to win consistently. Meanwhile, young contributors like Murray and Carter benefit from playing alongside seasoned professionals who know the mental grind of an NBA season.

Roster Weaknesses

While the Kings boast plenty of offense, their defensive concerns remain glaring. LaVine and DeRozan have never been known for their consistency on that end, and they have shown during their time in Chicago that they can only lead a Play-in team at best.

Pairing them with an aging Westbrook could create backcourt mismatches against faster, younger teams. Sabonis, despite his rebounding and playmaking, still struggles in rim protection, a recurring issue that opponents will look to exploit in pick-and-roll situations.

There’s also the question of fit and chemistry. Sacramento has several players who need the ball to be effective, and it’s unclear how smoothly the offense will flow when multiple isolation-heavy scorers share the floor. The margin for error in the Western Conference is razor-thin, and if this group doesn’t find rhythm early, the pressure could mount quickly.

Verdict: Sacramento Kings Will Fight For The Play-In In A Loaded Western Conference

There’s no denying the talent on this roster; the Kings are deeper and more experienced than they’ve been in years. However, the Western Conference is stacked from top to bottom, and even small inconsistencies can push a team from playoff contention to the Play-In zone.

Sacramento’s offense will keep them competitive most nights, but defensive lapses and chemistry growing pains could limit their ceiling. Expect the Kings to hover around the 7th to 10th seed range, battling teams for a Play-in spot.

If everything clicks, if Westbrook embraces his role, LaVine and DeRozan complement each other, and Murray takes another step forward, they could sneak into the postseason.

But for now, Sacramento’s best-case scenario looks like another grind for Play-In survival in a brutal Western Conference landscape that will be run by the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and Golden State Warriors, who all have better teams.