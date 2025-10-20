Rachel Nichols Uses Toddler Analogy To Explain Luka Doncic’s Temper Tantrums On The Court

Rachel Nichols thinks we'll see less complaining from Luka Doncic in 2025-26.

El Segundo, CA, USA; Rachel Nichols during Los Angeles Lakers media day at the UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Luka Doncic has been one of the best players in the NBA for much of his career, but he also ranks near the top when it comes to throwing temper tantrums on the court. Doncic getting frustrated and complaining to the officials has been a common occurrence, but Rachel Nichols believes we’ll see less of that this season. Nichols used a toddler analogy on Open Court to explain why Doncic losing weight will lead to him being more disciplined.

“All the stuff that we complained about Luka, about like ‘Oh, he’s arguing with the officials, he’s doing that,’ some of it has always felt like stalling,” Nichols said. “… Also, when you are tired, you get frustrated more easily. Anyone who is a parent of a toddler understands that tired leads to more temper tantrums.

“I think he will be less tired,” Nichols added. “I think we will see more discipline out of him.”

That’s an interesting explanation. We did see Doncic get quite frustrated with the officials at times in EuroBasket 2025, and this just seems to be who he is.

It was previously reported that Doncic’s teammates, coaches, and countrymen had begged him to stop arguing with the officials. The man himself has even admitted that it is a problem, but he still hasn’t quite found a way to control his emotions.

Perhaps there will be a change when Doncic steps out on the court for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2025-26. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Where there has certainly been a change is in Doncic’s weight. The 26-year-old changed his diet and training methods in the offseason and has slimmed down. Nichols believes we’re going to see the best of Doncic this season as a result.

“I believe in skinny Luka, though,” Nichols said. “And I think there are not enough people quite anticipating what we’re gonna get from skinny Luka… I think we are going to see a huge leap from him this year. From a guy who was already a top 3, top 5 player.”

Doncic averaged 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game for the Lakers in 2024-25. While that would be an incredible campaign for most, it speaks to the Slovenian’s greatness that we consider it to be a bit of a down year.

Doncic previously won the scoring title in 2023-24 by averaging 33.9 points per game and finished third in MVP voting. With LeBron James and Austin Reaves by his side, he might not put up those scoring numbers again, but expect him to have a big impact on the court.

 

JJ Redick On How Luka Doncic Can Be In The MVP Conversation In 2025-26

Doncic has been backed to win MVP this season by many, and his head coach, JJ Redick, thinks he could walk away with the award. Redick believes the five-time All-Star can win it if the team wins at a high level.

“There’s a ton of excitement for the opportunity to coach the best version of him and get the best version of him on a daily basis,” Redick said. “I get to bring that out as part of my job. He’s in a clear headspace, and his body is really good. He’s motivated by winning, and if we win at a high level, then he will be in that conversation for MVP.”

The Lakers were the third seed in the Western Conference last season, and if they end up there again, Doncic will have a very strong case for MVP. He has surprisingly only finished in the top three once in his career, and you’d back him to do it for a second time in 2026.

