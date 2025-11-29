LeBron James Questionable vs. Pelicans As Lakers Update Injury Report

The Lakers released their latest injury report for Sunday’s matchup with the Pelicans, and once again their availability hinges on two key names. LeBron James (left foot injury management) is listed as questionable, while Marcus Smart (back spasms) is doubtful. It is another reminder of how fragile the rotation remains as Los Angeles tries to build momentum.

James, 40, has been taking the cautious approach this season, and his status has been a storyline for months. After suffering a sciatica injury over the summer, he missed the Lakers’ first fourteen games until he finally made his debut against the Utah Jazz last week.

In his first four games back, LeBron has played elite-level basketball, averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 49.1 percent shooting (33.3 percent from downtown). While those are relatively modest numbers for the four-time MVP, he has embraced a new role behind Luka and Reaves, maximizing his effectiveness on the floor.

While James is still healthy, the Lakers may still opt to sit him out on Sunday out of an abundance of care and caution. This will likely be the routine for LeBron this season as he looks to protect his durability.

Meanwhile, for Marcus Smart, the situation is simpler. The thirty-one-year-old former Defensive Player of the Year first appeared on the injury report ahead of the Dallas game, and he is now on the verge of missing his second straight game with back spasms. It is a common injury, and Smart’s recovery should be soon barring any unforeseen setbacks.

The veteran point guard has been crucial for the Lakers this season, with averages of 9.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game on 40.8 percent shooting. His perimeter defense in the backcourt has been a major boost, but they will likely have to go without it for Sunday’s matchup.

Fortunately, against a Pelicans squad that is just 3-16 this season, the Lakers may be fine without Smart or LeBron. Between Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Deandre Ayton, the Lakers will have most of their core rotation intact, and it should be enough to protect their home court and secure their seventh straight win.

As for Monday’s game against the Suns, we will have to wait and see who will be available to play. While the Lakers do not have a strict protocol for back-to-back sets, they do not want to risk overworking their star-studded roster.

For now, the Lakers will have to keep leaning on Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves to lead the show, but they will need everyone healthy to challenge teams like the Thunder, Nuggets, and Rockets in the West.

While they are not quite there yet, the Lakers can challenge any team at full strength. That is why it is so important that they maintain a proper workload balance for their biggest stars.

In the end, the Lakers know they need to manage these next few games without overextending their veterans, and keeping LeBron and Smart healthy will matter far more in the months ahead. Their value to the team is undeniable, but protecting their minutes now is the smarter long-term play. With Luka, Reaves, and the rest of the rotation stepping up, Los Angeles has enough firepower to stay competitive while waiting for its full roster to get back on the floor.