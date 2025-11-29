LeBron James Breaks Down The Mindset Behind His Year 23 Dominance

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade shared the spotlight once again during the Lakers‘ matchup with the Mavericks, only this time it was Wade asking the questions. The two icons met up for an in-game interview on Friday that gave fans a rare look into James’s mindset in year 23. It was a moment that highlighted both their friendship and LeBron’s longevity.

“It’s about the process for me,” said James. “I don’t think about the result, I think about the process that I put into it to even get to the point where I can get to a game. So, it’s everything behind the scenes that gets me going before it actually starts.”

James’ focus on preparation stood out, especially considering how few players at his age have ever sustained this level of performance. His answer pointed to a routine built on discipline, patience, and an understanding of what it takes to remain elite at 40.

“I’ve experienced these battles, wins, and losses, so I’m battle-tested. And then to have the complementary player that we have, I feel like we have a good chance. But it’s a long process and we’re still in November. We’re trying to continue to build that over the next months.”

LeBron is treading historic ground this season after over two decades in the NBA. As he continues to defy Father Time, he’s setting a new standard for longevity that has everyone in awe.

This season, while things have changed for LeBron, he continues to meet his standard for greatness despite injuries and other obstacles. He only recently returned from the sciatica injury that kept him out for the first chunk of the season. He missed the team’s first 14 games to take the cautious approach but has slowly been easing his way back into action.

This season, in three games, the 21-time All-Star is averaging 17.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game on 52.5 percent shooting. Those are relatively low numbers for James, but he has embraced a new role behind Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

As more of a role player now, LeBron has taken the backseat to his younger co-stars, and the Lakers have thrived as a result. At 14-4 and winners of six straight games, Los Angeles has reclaimed its place as a Western contender, but the work has only just begun.

With a tough slate of games on the horizon, including matchups against the Suns and Raptors, this portion of the schedule will serve as a major test for this group. Fortunately, LeBron already has a process, and he is doing his part to ensure the team stays ready.

In the end, LeBron’s words to Wade showed exactly why he is still able to anchor a contender this deep into his career. His mindset has not wavered, and neither has the work he puts in behind the scenes. If the Lakers continue to follow his lead and build on what they have started, they will give themselves every chance to stay near the top of the West.