Lakers Continue Their NBA Cup Run By Defeating Mavericks 129-119: Instant Analysis

The Los Angeles Lakers are on a roll after winning their NBA Cup game by defeating the Dallas Mavericks 129-119, thanks to Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic. Reaves scored a whopping 38 points on 95% shooting while Doncic controlled the floor with 35 points and 11 assists. Even though it was the return of Anthony Davis to Los Angeles, the spotlight was on the All-Star duo, winning their sixth game in a row (having gone 4-0 in the group stage).

Dallas was ready for a come-from-behind win as they hovered close to the opponent, but the Lakers’ defense didn’t let it happen (the Mavericks had scored no points for 4 minutes in the fourth quarter). In their win against the Mavericks, the Lakers shot 59% from the field and 51% from 3-point range, which naturally should lead to easy wins. The Lakers were clearly a team with rhythm and confidence, and their newfound identity is starting to pay off. Let’s dive into the major takeaways of this Friday night matchup.

Austin Reaves Is In Superstar Form

Austin Reaves has had big nights this season, but his 38-point outburst against Dallas is what signified a true peak of his offensive talent. Reaves shot 12/15, 6/8, and 8/9, which is basically an 80/75/90 split in 41 minutes. His ability to create separation and hit sidestep threes while attacking defensive switches made him unguardable. He hit some big buckets when the game was on the line to put the game out of reach.

Reaves scored 19 points in the second half and made Dallas pay every time. His +3 on the night does not tell the whole story of how great he was moving the ball and moving to the right spots on the floor. This was not just a hot night of shooting. This game shows that Reaves is a true superstar, and now he is also a player who can take the game over when it is needed the most.

Luka Doncic Torches His Former Team Again

There were no doubts left after Luka Doncic delivered a masterclass 35-point and 11-assist performance against the team that traded him. Doncic executed a 10-for-18 shooting game with four threes and 11-for-11 shooting from the free-throw line. He singlehandedly made Dallas indecisive and was bound to make some turnovers playing 40 minutes of high-volume basketball.

More importantly, Doncic was in total control of the pace and identity of the game. With LeBron having a very rough start to the game, scoring 2 points in the first half, Luka was the one to step up and control the pace of the game, making 15 assists and keeping L.A.’s half-court offense intact. The Lakers scored 52 points in the painted area from Doncic’s offensive plays: high ball screens, pocket passes to Ayton, and cross-court passes to the shooters. Clearly, this was one of the most dominant performances of the season for him.

Deandre Ayton Plays Like DominAyton

Deandre Ayton had one of the strongest yet quietest performances of the night. He had nearly perfect shooting during the game, going 8 for 9 for 17 points. He had 8 rebounds total along with 2 blocks. He had the highest plus-minus of the game at +18. Ayton’s scoring helped the Lakers maintain the lead early on while they struggled to make perimeter shots.

Ayton was also important on defense. Against the Mavericks team, Ayton jumped and waited to time his blocks, which stopped them from getting their easy straight-line cuts and easy buckets. He showed much more quickness this game with switching between the screens compared to previous games. If Ayton can play like this all the time, the Lakers can win many more games.

Lakers’ Offense Looks Fully Connected

Los Angeles’ shooting percentage across the board was extraordinary, even compared with other games this season. The Lakers finished the game with 59% shooting overall, 51% shooting from threes (18-for-35), and 81% shooting from the free-throw line. Three Lakers starters shot over 55% from the field. Those are insane numbers.

The Lakers’ ball movement was equally impressive, with 27 assists on 45 baskets. The spacing of the defense was opened, which allowed numerous open shots for Reaves, Hachimura (4-of-8 from three), and Vincent (2-for-3 from deep). The Lakers as a team struggled to score at times last season, but this game was a complete team performance from them.

The Lakers ran quickly with the ball in their hands and only had 15 turnovers, mainly in the opening, where teams push on a fast break. They allowed the Mavericks to score only three field goals in the last four minutes of the game while the Lakers scored 13 points to finish the game with a final score of 129-119.