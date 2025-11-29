Austin Reaves And Luka Doncic Drop 73 Points As Lakers Defeat Mavericks: Player Ratings

The Lakers rode the elite performances from their superstar duo of Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic to defeat the Mavericks 129-119 on Friday night.

Eddie Bitar
7 Min Read
Nov 28, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) is defended by Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) as he drives to the basket in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic were the stars on Friday night for the Los Angeles Lakers, dropping a monster 73 combined points to dismantle a struggling Dallas Mavericks squad in a 129-119 victory. Doncic was clinical throughout the entire game, netting 35 points and dishing out 11 assists to his in-form teammates. But he might have been overshadowed tonight.

Contents

In one of Reaves’ best performances as a Laker (which is saying something since he has been phenomenal this season), he scored 38 points and shot a staggering 50% from the field, including 6 treys, to destroy the Mavericks. It was also Anthony Davis’ first game back from a 14-game absence, and because of his minutes restriction, he was only able to log 13 minutes, grab 5 rebounds, and at least got a standing ovation from the Lakers fans. Mavs fans will hope Davis can stay on the court for them going forward.

In the fourth quarter, Dallas took a small lead for a couple of minutes, but the Lakers quickly turned it around. The Mavericks went 4 minutes without scoring, and the Lakers went on a 13-1 run to build their lead that they never relinquished. The Lakers are looking to complete their NBA Cup games with a chance to reach the Semifinals. Let’s provide the player ratings for each player who hit the floor for them.

 

Austin Reaves: A+

Game Stats: 38 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 12-15 FG, 6-8 3PT, 8-9 FT, 41 MIN

Austin Reaves was on absolute fire again as he has been all season, torching Dallas from every level of the floor. He made shots from everywhere. Six threes, drives through contact, and tons of self-created shots. He was also big when the game got tighter, scoring 19 in the second half and stabilizing the offense when Dallas made its push. Efficiency this high on this usage (80% from the field, 75% from three) is elite territory, cementing this as an A+ performance without a single debate. It won’t be often that Reaves will get the same or a higher score than Doncic, as well.

 

Luka Doncic: A+

Game Stats: 35 PTS, 5 REB, 11 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK, 10-18 FG, 4-9 3PT, 11-11 FT, 40 MIN

Luka Doncic was spectacular in the game, dropping a monster 35 points and 11 assists. He shot 56% from the field, got to the line and went perfect, and committed only four turnovers despite playing 40 minutes. His third meeting with Dallas showcased a near-perfect performance, but Reaves’ explosive scoring slightly overshadowed him. Still, we can’t knock Luka off from an A+ grade because the Slovenian put up another MVP-worthy performance.

 

Deandre Ayton: A

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 8-9 FG, 0-0 3PT, 1-2 FT, 36 MIN

Ayton played his most efficient offensive game as a Laker, missing only one shot and delivering major interior baskets during the decisive fourth-quarter run. He defended the rim well with two blocks and battled against the opposing bigs throughout the night. His combination of physicality and touch gave LA a consistent paint presence all night, and his +18 was the highest on the Lakers.

 

LeBron James: B+

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 5-13 FG, 2-6 3PT, 1-4 FT, 34 MIN

LeBron had a quiet first half with just two points, but made meaningful plays late, highlighted by a dagger three with two minutes left. His playmaking was still sharp as ever with seven assists, and he was the usual emotional and vocal leader. The shaky 1-for-4 at the line and slow scoring start prevent a higher grade, but he impacted winning, and we aren’t going to hold him accountable for still trying to get his legs under him.

 

Rui Hachimura: B+

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 4 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 5-13 FG, 4-8 3PT, 0-0 FT, 36 MIN

Hachimura’s perimeter shooting kept the floor spaced all night, hitting four threes on eight attempts. Though his overall shooting was streaky because he missed eight shots, he made timely baskets in the fourth quarter and provided solid defensive minutes against Dallas. With no turnovers and a +10, he deserves a B+ grade.

 

Jaxson Hayes: B-

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK, 3-4 FG, 0-0 3PT, 0-0 FT, 12 MIN

Hayes provided solid finishing around the rim (3-4 FG) and a key block in limited minutes. His energy was helpful but the Lakers did not need him with Ayton playing so well. Still, he gave LA productive spot minutes.

 

Gabe Vincent: C+

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 0 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 2-3 FG, 2-3 3PT, 0-0 FT, 23 MIN

Vincent was solid on the floor in terms of energy and ball movement. He hit two threes and dished three assists without committing a turnover. For a Lakers team that relies on their backup floor generals, they will live with this performance from Vincent at any time.

 

Jake LaRavia: C-

Game Stats: 0 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3PT, 0-0 FT, 14 MIN

LaRavia grabbed two rebounds but wasn’t impactful over 14 minutes. The Lakers didn’t need him offensively since Reaves and Doncic were on absolute fire, but that doesn’t mean we can’t be objective for LaRavia’s very average performance.

 

Maxi Kleber: N/A

Game Stats: 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3PT, 0-0 FT, 4 MIN

Kleber played only four minutes and didn’t log any major stats except for a steal. The limited run of minutes means we cannot give him a grade, however.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByEddie Bitar
Eddie Bitar is a senior staff writer for Fadeaway World from Denver, Colorado. Since joining the team in 2017, Eddie has applied his academic background in economics and finance to enhance his sports journalism. Graduating with a Bachelor's degree from and later a Master's degree in Finance, he integrates statistical analysis into his articles. This unique approach provides readers with a deeper understanding of basketball through the lens of financial and economic concepts. Eddie's work has not only been a staple at Fadeaway World but has also been featured in prominent publications such as Sports Illustrated. His ability to break down complex data and present it in an accessible way creates an engaging and informative way to visualize both individual and team statistics. From finding the top 3 point shooters of every NBA franchise to ranking players by cost per point, Eddie is constantly finding new angles to use historical data that other NBA analysts may be overlooking.
Previous Article Nov 28, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (4) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) guards in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images Spurs Progress To NBA Cup Quaterfinals After Impressive 139-136 Victory Against Nuggets
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like