Timberwolves Hold Off Celtics As Anthony Edwards Scores 39 In Home Victory

The Timberwolves and Celtics battled in one of the most competitive games of the night, trading runs until the final minute at Target Center. Minnesota found just enough separation late, closing strong to secure a 119-115 win. It was a high-level matchup with big performances on both sides.

Minnesota shot 49.4 percent from the field and buried 21 threes on 43.8 percent shooting. Anthony Edwards led the way with 39 points, two rebounds, five assists, and one block on 50.0 percent shooting (5-11 from three), followed by Julius Randle with 16 points, nine rebounds, and six assists on 46.2 percent shooting (3-8 from three). Rudy Gobert added 12 points, eight rebounds, and three assists on 83.3 percent shooting. Donte DiVincenzo contributed 15 points, three rebounds, eight assists, and one steal on 55.6 percent shooting (4-7 from three) to help guide the offense.

For Boston, Jaylen Brown powered the attack with 41 points, six rebounds, seven assists, five steals, and one block on 53.1 percent shooting (5-11 from three). Neemias Queta dominated the glass with a career-high 18 rebounds to go with 19 points and two blocks on 87.5 percent shooting. Payton Pritchard chipped in nine points, five rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block on 28.6 percent shooting (1-8 from three) as the Celtics finished with 115 points on 45 made field goals.

The story of the night was Edwards, who delivered 14 points in the fourth quarter and took control when it mattered most. From tough drives to timely jumpers, he carried Minnesota through the tightest stretches and reminded everyone why he is one of the league’s most explosive late-game scorers.

“Anthony Edwards becoming a lights-out three-point shooter with the explosiveness he plays with makes him so hard to guard,” wrote one fan. “You have to pick your poison.”

At 11-8 on the season, the Wolves have been painfully mediocre so far, but Edwards is doing his best to carry them to victory. Tonight’s performance was his latest masterpiece to add to his season averages of 28.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game on 47.5 percent shooting (39.2 percent from three).

“Anthony Edwards is saving Chris Finch’s life omg… imagine if the Timberwolves didn’t have him,” one fan wrote on X.

Down the stretch of this game, Edwards even took on the assignment of guarding Jaylen Brown and claimed to have woken up after some choice words from the Boston star.

“I mean he had 40, so just trying not to let him get a shot off,” said Edwards after the game (via Andrew Dukowitz). “I feel like I did a good job on him, he made a tough shot on me one time and kind of told me I’m too small, I said that might have been the luckiest shot ever (laughs)… he kind of woke me up after telling me I was too small.”

Without Jayson Tatum or championship defenders like Jrue Holiday, the Celtics had no way to contain Edwards, and it serves as a reminder of what happens to teams that face Minnesota ill-prepared.

“Has Ant entered the MVP race? The last time I looked, Luka was the leading candidate, but the rest I don’t know,” one fan wrote. “He should be.”

In the end, the Wolves’ latest victory is hardly proof of their contender status, but it is a glimpse of how this team looks when everything is clicking. At their best, this team can go toe to toe with anyone, and they have already proven they can get it done in the playoffs after back-to-back West Finals appearances.

As long as Edwards keeps producing at this level, the Wolves will always have a chance to beat anyone, even on nights when the rest of the roster is uneven. Performances like this set the tone for what Minnesota expects to be, and Edwards continues to show he can handle that responsibility. If the supporting cast settles in and the team finds its consistency, the Wolves could still play their way into the kind of form that makes them dangerous when it matters most.