Timberwolves vs. Celtics Injury Report: Boston Could Be Without 3 Key Players In Vital Clash

The Boston Celtics open a short two-game road trip with a tough matchup in Minnesota, but they might be without three key players. Jaylen Brown, Neemias Queta, and Derrick White all landed on the injury report ahead of the Timberwolves clash, creating a big problem for a team that has finally built momentum after a poor start.

Brown (lower back spasms) is listed as questionable, along with Queta (ankle injury), who missed the previous game. Derrick White (calf injury) is listed as probable but is expected to play. Even with White trending toward availability, Boston could still be missing two starters.

That potential absence comes at a frustrating moment, because Boston’s last outing was one of its most impressive of the season. On Wednesday, the Celtics snapped Detroit’s 13-game winning streak with a 117-114 win. Brown played one of his best games of the year with 33 points and 10 rebounds, and White delivered 27 points and seven boards.

The Celtics sit at 10-8, ninth in the East, but they have won seven of their last ten and have found momentum. Their defense has picked up over the last few weeks, and their spacing looks cleaner as well.

Meanwhile, Minnesota enters the game with the same record as the Celtics, but they have lost three games in a row. That includes a 113-105 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Anthony Edwards had 31 points, eight rebounds, and five assists, and Terrance Shannon Jr. chipped in 18 off the bench, as Minnesota struggled to get production from any of their role players.

Even with worries about their form, the one good thing for the Wolves is that they are fully healthy. No names appear on the injury report, giving them an edge heading into Saturday night.

Both teams share identical records and similar recent form, but the difference in health could shape the tone of this matchup. If Brown sits, Boston loses its primary shot creator and most physical wing defender. If Queta is out again, the Celtics lose meaningful size and energy behind their starting bigs, especially in a game where Julius Randle and Naz Reid will punish any lack of interior depth.

Meanwhile, the Wolves will look to snap their losing streak by leaning on their full rotation. Edwards has been brilliant, and Minnesota’s defense thrives when it dictates tempo and forces mistakes.

With both teams chasing stability in tight playoff races, this game becomes more than a November matchup. It’s a chance for Boston to show its resilience and for Minnesota to stop the bleeding. Health will decide how even the fight really is.