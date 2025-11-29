Luka Doncic Shares First Impressions Of Cooper Flagg

Luka Doncic discussed Cooper Flagg’s early play, praising his potential, poise, and surprising playmaking.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Nov 17, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Luka Doncic has seen plenty of young talent come through the league, but Cooper Flagg continues to stand out in the early stages of his rookie season. Following the Mavericksnarrow 120-119 loss to the Lakers, Doncic was asked about the No. 1 pick and offered a thoughtful breakdown of what he has seen so far. His response pointed to both Flagg’s potential and the pressure that comes with his draft status.

“I think he’s a good player,” said Doncic, via Mike Curtis. “Obviously, there’s a lot of pressure that comes with the first pick so he has a lot on his shoulders, but I think he will become a great player.”

Doncic’s focus then shifted to Flagg’s playmaking, which has quickly become one of the most impressive parts of his game. The rookie finished with 11 assists last night (along with 13 points, seven rebounds, and three steals on 45.5 percent shooting) and showed a natural feel for creating opportunities for others.

“He was getting in the paint and looking for his teammates,” Doncic added. “Obviously he’s not a number one position point guard, I think he gets his teammates involved great.”

Cooper Flagg is not having the normal rookie experience this season. While he is learning on the fly, the Mavericks have been under tremendous pressure to win due to the presence of veterans like Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, and Kyrie Irving.

Mostly, the spotlight has been squarely on Flagg. In the aftermath of the Luka Doncic trade, he has been touted as the future of the franchise and the one who will pull the team back to contention. With averages of 15.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game this season, he has shown great potential in his first 19 games, even if the results have not been great.

For Luka, it was not too long ago that he was sitting in Flagg’s shoes. For the first six and a half years of his career, he faced constant pressure every day to lift that team to glory. To his credit, he got further than most did in his position.

As a Laker now, Doncic can only look back and reflect on his time in Dallas. While there are a lot of fixed feelings about the ordeal, it has not changed his respect for Flagg and his appreciation for unique, one-of-a-kind talents.

This season, Cooper Flagg knows what he has to live up to, and he has fully embraced the challenge. At 5-15, it has not been the best start for his rookie campaign, but there is still enough time to turn things around. With the whole world watching, he is determined to do his part and prove the Mavericks made the right call by hitching their future to his development.

Flagg’s development will remain the biggest storyline in Dallas, and nights like this show why the organization believes in him so strongly. The numbers continue to hint at what he can become, and the confidence from someone like Doncic only reinforces that trajectory. As long as he keeps learning and growing through the ups and downs, he will give the Mavericks every reason to stay committed to the vision they have built around him.

Nico Martinez
