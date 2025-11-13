Luka Doncic Reacts To Mavericks Firing Nico Harrison As Lakers Suffer Blowout Loss To Thunder

Luka Doncic makes his feelings clear on the Mavericks parting ways with Nico Harrison.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
3 Min Read
Luka Doncic Reacts To Nico Harrison's Firing After Lakers' Blowout Loss To Thunder
Credits: Imagn Images

The Lakers got dismantled tonight as they lost 92-121 to the defending champions, the Thunder. But the biggest news in the NBA world right now was the firing of Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison following the Luka Doncic trade and the resulting struggles of the team.

Doncic was asked after the Thunder game what he felt about his former team parting ways with Harrison. He still reiterated that a part of him always stays in Dallas, but he’s focused on his situation in Los Angeles at the moment and is trying to move on from the Mavericks.

“Just, the city of Dallas, the fans, the players, they’ll always have a special place in my heart. I thought I was going to stay there forever, but I didn’t. So, that will always be a special place for me.”

“I will always call it home. But right now I’m focused on the Lakers and trying to move on. But obviously, there will always be a part of me there. But just trying to move on and focus on what I’m doing here,” said Doncic.

Doncic struggled tonight in the Lakers’ blowout loss to the defending champions, who have started the season on a heater. This game marked the Thunder’s fourth consecutive win as they went 12-1 for the season, while the Lakers fell to an 8-4 record.

The Slovenian star had 19 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists, while shooting 7-of-20 from the field (35%) and 1-of-7 from the three-point line (14.3%).

Clearly, Doncic had nothing much to say about Harrison’s firing, as he either doesn’t care about Nico Harrison or wants to let his game seek his revenge with his former franchise. But irrespective, Doncic took the gentleman’s route and did not say anything personal about Harrison or the Mavericks.

The Mavericks’ governor has reportedly admitted that trading away Doncic was a mistake. The Mavericks have had a horrible start to the first whole season without their former superstar, Doncic. They are currently 3-9 for the season after their most recent 114-123 loss to the Suns.

Additionally, there are also rumors that Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson are not happy with the team anymore and would prefer a trade away from the team. Therefore, it is a reasonable conclusion that the Lakers won that trade.

Since June 2021, Nico Harrison had been the Mavericks’ general manager. He had a 182-157 overall record with the team. However, the Mavericks’ record has been 16-29 since Doncic was traded away from them in February of this year, which was heartbreaking. They have not demonstrated unity, consistency, or the ability to work together.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Nov 12, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic reacts to a fan during the second quarter of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images Lakers Player Grades: Doncic And Reaves Struggle Against NBA’s Best Defense
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like