Nuggets Face Major Injury Concerns With Nikola Jokic’s Latest Injury Status

The Nuggets and Suns are preparing for what was expected to be one of the night’s top Western Conference matchups, but uncertainty has become the dominant theme. Denver released its latest injury update ahead of tipoff, and it immediately changed the tone of the game. Instead of gearing up for a full-strength battle, both teams are navigating significant availability concerns.

On Denver’s side, the headline is Nikola Jokic being listed as questionable with a left wrist sprain. Bruce Brown (right knee sprain), Aaron Gordon (right hamstring strain), Christian Braun (left ankle sprain), and Julian Strawther (lower back injury management) also appear on the report. It leaves Denver in a difficult position as they sort through who will actually be available.

Phoenix is facing a long list of issues as well. Jalen Green (hamstring) remains out, and Isaiah Livers (right hip soreness) joins him on the sidelines. Several others, including Grayson Allen (quad contusion), Ryan Dunn (wrist sprain), Jordan Goodwin (left ankle sprain), and Mark Williams (right calf soreness), are all listed as questionable.

With both teams dealing with heavy injury concerns, the matchup shifts from star-driven expectations to a wait-and-see scenario. How each side manages its health challenges will shape the rest of the game.

Sans Jokic, the Nuggets have historically struggled to maintain dominance, and they will not have Aaron Gordon to help make up for his absence. With averages of 29.1 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 11.0 assists per game on 62.8 percent shooting, the Joker is having a career year in the NBA, and he is the center of everything for Denver. To miss time now would interrupt a nice rhythm for the Nuggets that currently has them fifth in the standings.

Fortunately, the odds are that Jokic will not miss any time on the court, and barring any last-minute setbacks, he should be available to suit up tonight against a Phoenix team that has been up and down all year.

Still, coming off a tight loss to the Spurs on Friday, the Nuggets will need all the help they can get to stay on track and avoid a second straight defeat. Even without several key players, the Suns pose a serious threat with Devin Booker, Mark Williams, and Dillon Brooks starring in the rotation. Plus, with an 8-3 record at home, Phoenix knows how to feed off the energy of their fans.

For Jokic, the biggest challenge is just keeping up with this packed schedule. Tonight’s game, besides being the tail end of a back-to-back, is the fourth in six nights across multiple cities. The travel and workload are clearly having a strain on Jokic, who is usually indestructible.

Going forward, look for the Nuggets to be extra cautious with Jokic as he approaches his 31st birthday. He is too important to risk his health, and that means the Nuggets may have to make some tough calls on his availability from game to game.

If Jokic can suit up tonight, the Nuggets will have a real chance to steady themselves and avoid slipping further in the standings. His impact touches every part of their identity, and Denver knows it cannot afford to push him too hard this early in the season. How they manage his minutes and his health in the coming days will determine how quickly they can get back on track.