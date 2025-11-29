Trae Young Injury Update: Hawks Star Inching Closer To Return

The Hawks are holding steady without Trae Young, but the team finally shared a meaningful update on his recovery timeline. Atlanta announced Saturday that its franchise guard is making steady progress in rehab after spraining his right knee MCL late last month.

He initially sustained the injury in October during a 117-112 road win over the Nets. Young played just seven minutes in the game after dropping six points, one rebound, one assist, and one block on 50.0 percent shooting (0-0 from three). He has not played since, and he will not be re-evaluated for another two weeks.

While Hawks fans were hoping to see him back sooner, it is fortunate he avoided something more serious that could have derailed his entire season. The timeline matches the original four-week projection and suggests that Young is trending in the right direction. Most importantly, his recovery has stayed on schedule so far, which opens the door for a potential return before mid-December if everything continues to progress.

Fortunately, the Hawks have more than held their own without Trae. In his absence, they have gone 10-5 to move up to fifth in the East. Thanks to improved defense and big stretches from Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Dyson Daniels, the team has been a consistent threat this season, renewing hope in a potential playoff run.

Currently at 12-8, the Hawks are looking better than they have in years, and it is putting a lot of pressure on Young to ensure a seamless fit when he returns. With career averages of 25.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 9.8 assists, and 1.0 steals per game, we already know what Trae can do. Now it is just a matter of seeing him perform when it matters most.

As he prepares for his comeback next month, the Hawks will have to work to maintain this momentum, but it will be easier said than done with two other Eastern teams boasting identical records (Cavaliers and Magic).

However these next few weeks play out, failure is not an option this season. Continuing the cycle of mediocrity could push the Hawks toward the trade market, where Young’s name has already surfaced countless times.

With no indication of which direction the Hawks are leaning, we have to believe they are all in on this group, and that means they will want to see how Trae fits with this current roster before making any major decisions. As a four-time All-Star already, his game is not in question, but his long-term future is anything but certain with just two years and $94 million left on his deal.

This upcoming stretch after his return could be the most important of his career. After years of disappointing seasons, it is time to deliver, and the Hawks finally have the personnel to help him do it with Kristaps Porzingis, Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels, and more.

If Young can return on schedule and settle in quickly, the Hawks will have a real chance to build on the momentum they have created without him. His playmaking and scoring still shape everything they do, and this stretch could determine what direction the franchise chooses next. Atlanta has put itself in a position to compete, and now it comes down to how well Trae elevates this group once he is back on the floor.