Houston Rockets Player Ratings: Balanced Attack Against Dallas Mavericks Leads To Fourth-Straight Victory

The Houston Rockets continued their early-season surge on Monday night, showcasing a balanced attack that powered them to a 110-102 win over the Dallas Mavericks and their fourth consecutive victory. Amen Thompson delivered his most explosive outing of the year with 27 points, while Alperen Sengun complemented him with 26 points and 11 rebounds as Houston repeatedly answered every late push from a shorthanded Dallas squad.

After the Mavericks briefly knotted the game in the final minutes, the Rockets tightened the screws defensively, highlighted by Thompson’s clutch block on No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg, and closed on a composed, decisive run. Despite P.J. Washington’s big night (29 points), Dallas couldn’t overcome Houston’s timely execution, falling to 2-5 as the Rockets continued to build momentum after an 0-2 start.

The Rockets relied on their big guns in this game, but also on some key performances from bench players. Let’s dive into the player ratings for them after Monday night’s victory.

Amen Thompson: A

Game Stats: 27 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 11-18 FG, 1-3 3PT, 4-7 FT, 39 MIN

Amen Thompson delivered the best performance of the night, exploding for a season-high 27 points on 11-of-18 shooting while stuffing the stat sheet with five rebounds, four assists, a steal, and a block. His relentless attacking style put constant pressure on Dallas, and his energy in transition swung momentum multiple times.

Thompson’s defensive intensity showed up not just in the box score but in key late-game moments, including his block on a potential Mavericks three-pointer. Even with three turnovers and a modest 4-of-7 mark from the line, he remained the most dynamic two-way force on the floor, finishing with a well-earned +3.

Alperen Sengun: A

Game Stats: 26 PTS, 11 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 10-20 FG, 0-2 3PT, 6-11 FT, 40 MIN

Alperen Sengun turned in another high-level offensive performance, powering Houston with 26 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists while shooting an efficient 10-of-20 from the field. His ability to create from the post and the elbows consistently pressured the Mavericks’ interior defense, and his passing unlocked multiple easy looks for teammates.

Though he missed both of his threes and went just 6-of-11 at the line, Sengun’s control of the paint and his patience as a decision-maker were defining factors in the Rockets’ win. His +9 in the box score mirrored how his combination of scoring, rebounding, and playmaking set the tone throughout the night.

Kevin Durant: B+

Game Stats: 21 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 6-18 FG, 2-8 3PT, 7-7 FT, 38 MIN

Kevin Durant delivered a steady but somewhat inefficient performance, finishing with 21 points on 6-of-18 shooting while adding six rebounds, five assists, and a pair of defensive plays. Though his shot wasn’t falling consistently, especially from deep, where he went 2-of-8 (both coming in the fourth quarter), Durant still played a critical role in stabilizing Houston’s offense during slower stretches and drawing defensive attention that opened lanes for teammates.

His perfect 7-of-7 at the line helped offset the off-shooting night, and his two-way presence remained felt even with the minus-one in the plus-minus column. Overall, it was a valuable outing that leaned more on savvy and veteran composure than pure scoring efficiency.

Tari Eason: B

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 6-9 FG, 3-5 3PT, 0-0 FT, 30 MIN

Tari Eason brought strong energy as a starter, giving Houston 15 points on an excellent 6-of-9 shooting night while knocking down three of his five attempts from beyond the arc. He contributed on both ends with four rebounds, two steals, and a block, using his length and activity to disrupt Dallas’ wings and start transition chances.

His offensive contributions came in rhythm, cutting, spacing, and attacking gaps rather than forcing shots, and his +8 plus-minus reflected how effective the Rockets were with him on the floor. It was an impactful, well-rounded performance that didn’t need high volume to influence the game.

Steven Adams: B

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 2-3 FG, 0-0 3PT, 0-2 FT, 23 MIN

Steven Adams made a strong impact off the bench, finishing with four points and a team-high nine rebounds in just 23 minutes while adding two steals and two blocks. His physical interior presence helped Houston control the glass, and his defensive instincts were evident as he protected the rim and jumped passing lanes.

Adams shot efficiently at 2-of-3 from the field but missed both of his free throws. Still, his +6 plus-minus illustrated how his toughness, screen-setting, and rebounding helped anchor the second unit.

Aaron Holiday: B

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 2-3 FG, 1-2 3PT, 1-1 FT, 10 MIN

Aaron Holiday offered a solid offensive spark off the bench, scoring six points on efficient 2-of-3 shooting, including a timely three-pointer. He added one rebound and one assist while knocking down his lone free throw attempt.

Holiday’s ability to settle the offense and play under control helped Houston maintain pace and organization when Thompson rested, and his +7 plus-minus highlighted how effective the team was during his minutes. His decision-making and shooting touch made his short stint meaningful.

Clint Capela: B-

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 8 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 2 BLK, 2-4 FG, 0-0 3PT, 0-0 FT, 11 MIN

Clint Capela also contributed valuable minutes in Houston’s crowded center rotation, adding four points on 2-of-4 shooting to go along with eight rebounds and two blocks. His rim protection and defensive rebounding were especially important during stretches when Dallas tried to attack the paint.

Though he didn’t register an assist or a steal and had one turnover, Capela stayed efficient and effective in his 11 minutes. His +5 plus-minus reflected the lift he provided defensively in short bursts.

Reed Sheppard: C+

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 2-7 FG, 1-4 3PT, 0-0 FT, 17 MIN

Reed Sheppard had a mixed but productive outing, tallying five points, five rebounds, and three assists in 17 minutes while showing flashes of playmaking and floor spacing. He shot just 2-of-7 from the field and 1-of-4 from deep, but he stayed active in the flow of the offense and helped the Rockets win the non-starter minutes with his positive decision-making.

His effort on the boards and willingness to move the ball kept possessions alive and created shots for teammates. Despite the shooting inconsistency, he finished with a +5 and contributed across multiple categories.

Josh Okogie: C

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK, 0-5 FG, 0-3 3PT, 2-2 FT, 25 MIN

Josh Okogie struggled offensively but made meaningful defensive contributions in his 25 minutes. He finished with just two points and missed all five of his shot attempts, including three from deep, but his two steals and active on-ball pressure helped Houston disrupt Dallas’ perimeter rhythm.

He also added three rebounds and an assist while committing only one turnover. While the Rockets didn’t get much scoring from him, Okogie stayed engaged defensively and contributed in small ways that helped fortify the rotation in a tightly contested game.

Jae’Sean Tate: C

Game Stats: 0 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 0-2 FG, 0-2 3PT, 0-0 FT, 8 MIN

Jae’Sean Tate had a quiet night offensively but stayed active in his limited eight minutes, grabbing two rebounds and providing physical defense on the wing. Although he went scoreless on 0-of-2 shooting and missed both of his three-point attempts, Tate brought his usual toughness and positional versatility.

He didn’t have enough time on the floor to leave a major imprint, but he stayed within his role and avoided mistakes, giving the Rockets a stable short bench shift.