4 Teams That Could Be Monitoring Zach LaVine Following Recent Rumors

Although the Sacramento Kings have had a rough start to the 2025-26 season, Zach LaVine has appeared to be their most productive player on the floor. With an average of 29.5 points and 3.2 rebounds on 53.0% shooting from the field, with 40.0% from three-point range, LaVine has been quite effective on the offensive end.

LaVine, who has established himself as a reliable scoring threat, is considered part of Sacramento’s core, which also features Domantas Sabonis and DeMar DeRozan. But given their underwhelming start, the Kings may choose to break up the core and embrace a rebuild.

On this note, NBA insider Sam Amick noted that even after a hot start to the season, the trade interest in Zach LaVine may not be particularly high.

During a recent appearance on “The Carmichael Dave Show with Jason Ross“, Amick said, ” I can’t tell you one team, with any certainty, that’s actively monitoring Zach LaVine with even the remote possibility of saying, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’ Maybe that team exists, I’m just not aware of it.”

Amick noted that a team like the Milwaukee Bucks could be a potential suitor, but given their limited assets, they may not be a realistic trade destination.

Although the report highlights the lack of current trade interest in Zach LaVine, it doesn’t rule out the possibility of teams monitoring his situation in Sacramento. With several teams looking to make backcourt upgrades, we explore four possible suitors for the Kings’ star guard.

Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers may be an interesting yet unlikely suitor for Zach LaVine. With several key players sustaining injuries early in the season, the Pacers could consider a minor roster overhaul to improve their chances of staying competitive.

LaVine, an experienced veteran and a proven scorer, could be perceived as a more reliable addition than some of the talented young players on the roster. Factoring in their ability to compete with the guard’s ability to boost their scoring, Indiana may see some value in pursuing the 30-year-old.

Acquiring LaVine, however, may prove to be a challenge. The Kings’ guard is currently on a $47.4 million contract with two years remaining. Should Indiana succeed in trading for him, the two-time All-Star would become the highest-paid player on the roster.

A potential trade package may include Aaron Nesmith, TJ McConnell, and Obi Toppin, along with some draft compensation. Given that the Pacers would have to give up several key rotation pieces, Indiana may not choose to do this deal, at the current juncture at least.

Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards may see a lot of value in pursuing an outright gunslinger like Zach LaVine. Given that the Wizards currently have an offensive rating of 106.7, one of the lowest in the league, adding a scorer like LaVine could be a substantial boost to their production.

As constructed, Washington isn’t primed to be a competitive team in the Eastern Conference. Although they have some talented players in the mix, even some proven veterans such as CJ McCollum and Khris Middleton, the Wizards aren’t a formidable unit. Acquiring the two-time All-Star from the Kings could help inject the core with some new life.

A potential trade package for LaVine could see Washington move either Middleton or McCollum, along with rotation pieces like Corey Kispert and some draft compensation. Given the Wizards’ abundant draft picks, they may be open to a deal if it could help them form a more competitive roster.

Detroit Pistons

Another Eastern Conference team that could benefit from adding a scoring threat like Zach LaVine would be the Detroit Pistons. Although the Pistons are a formidable team, boasting a solid core, Detroit could consider making some minor upgrades to bolster its playoff hopes.

Detroit’s guard rotation currently features two players struggling to stay healthy. While talented, both Jaden Ivey and Caris LeVert have missed time due to injuries. Given that there have also been doubts regarding Ivey’s fit next to Cunningham, the Pistons could look at making some changes.

On this note, trading for LaVine could be quite beneficial. By formulating a trade package including the expiring contracts of Tobias Harris and Jaden Ivey, along with a young player like Ronald Holland II, and a few draft picks, the Pistons could come away with a solid acquisition to boost their offense.

Memphis Grizzlies

In the Western Conference, the Memphis Grizzlies could emerge as a possible suitor for Zach LaVine. Given that the Grizzlies haven’t had a great start to the season, primarily due to early injury issues affecting their roster depth, it is evident that Memphis is in need of a boost.

With the departure of Desmond Bane this summer, the Grizzlies effectively embraced building around the core of Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant. While this would be a worthwhile venture, it seemingly hasn’t panned out for the franchise, especially with Morant’s off-court issues and inconsistent availability raising further concerns.

Trading for Zach LaVine could help address the void left by Bane, although at a much higher cost. Given the size of the 30-year-old’s contract, the Grizzlies would be forced to part with several pieces to clear up enough cap space to absorb LaVine’s potential cap hit.

A potential trade package from Memphis could be formed around Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Brandon Clarke, Ty Jerome, John Konchar, and draft capital. But considering what they’re giving up, Sacramento may not be as inclined to do such a deal.

Trade Avenues For Zach LaVine Are Limited

Zach LaVine is undoubtedly one of the most dynamic scorers in the NBA today. Unfortunately, his limited skill set outside of his scoring and poor defensive output hurt his overall value. When additionally factoring in how much his contract is worth, with two years left on it, it is understandable why teams may be mildly hesitant to pursue the two-time All-Star.

However, it is worth noting that this situation could change in the future. Should Sacramento manage to turn things around, it may see more value in retaining the forward. Meanwhile, if the situation doesn’t improve, the Kings may simply opt to offload him at a discounted price.