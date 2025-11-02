Joel Embiid Claps Back At Officials After Being Fined $50,000

After being fined $50,000 for "lewd" gestures on the court, Joel Embiid opted to clap back at officials on social media.

Siddhant Gupta
Oct 31, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts against the Boston Celtics in the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Oct 31, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts against the Boston Celtics in the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid was recently handed a hefty $50,000 fine following the team’s 109-108 loss to the Boston Celtics on Friday night. According to the NBA’s official press release, Embiid received this penalty for making lewd gestures on the court in the first quarter of the game.

While the decision to penalize Joel Embiid may have been justified, the big man chose to address the matter on social media by clapping back at the game officials.

“Y’all better start fining the refs for making the ‘lewd’, ‘blocking foul’ gesture since I’m not allowed to do it,” tweeted Embiid on X, while tagging the NFL.

Embiid’s decision to tag the NFL may have been in light of the league’s policy on excessive celebrations, with players often being penalized for gestures made after scoring. Meanwhile, the big man correctly pointed out that the signal used to indicate a blocking foul typically involves a thrusting motion from the waist.

For all intents and purposes, the 76ers center makes a solid case to be heard. But considering how blatant his own actions were, his frustration with being fined seems somewhat misplaced.

Although Embiid’s gesturing may have proven to be costly for him, the 76ers will be content with his availability. With the former MVP gradually returning to form, Philadelphia has enjoyed a strong start to the 2025-26 season.

 

Joel Embiid Continues To Improve

Following their latest 129-105 win against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night, the Philadelphia 76ers have improved to 5-1 on the season. While their success can largely be credited to the performances of Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe, the team’s new-look backcourt pairing, Joel Embiid’s steady progress has also played a key role.

Coming off a knee injury, Embiid has been kept on a strict minutes restriction to help him return to game shape. Although he started slowly, even raising concerns about his ability to play competitively, the 76ers center has looked more comfortable in his recent outings.

Against the Celtics, Joel Embiid posted 20 points, six rebounds, and two blocks. Considering that he notched 25 points, seven rebounds, and five assists in the previous game against the Washington Wizards, seeing the 31-year-old record back-to-back 20-point outings is an encouraging sign for Philadelphia.

After four games played, the 76ers’ superstar is averaging 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 46.0% from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc. With the team showing faith in his continued improvement, along with his own commitment to staying healthy, Philadelphia could emerge as a dark horse in the East this season.

Siddhant Gupta
