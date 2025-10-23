Joel Embiid’s Struggles With Jumping And Physical Conditioning Raise Concerns About His Knee Injury

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid made his long-awaited return to the court on Wednesday night. With the 76ers emerging victorious after a 117-116 win against the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia would typically have reason to be optimistic about the season. However, Embiid’s performance and physical condition could raise some concerns for the future.

Joel Embiid has been notoriously plagued by injuries for a large part of his career. Last season was no different, as he only appeared in 19 games. Although the 76ers’ superstar was recovering over the course of the offseason, there was no definite timeline for his return.

According to earlier reports, there was also some suspicion regarding his availability for opening night, despite his arrival at camp in much better physical shape.

In this regard, having Embiid suit up for the preseason finale painted a positive picture for the future. Unfortunately, his performance on Wednesday night was anything but impressive.

The big man struggled to get going on both ends of the floor, as he recorded four points, six rebounds, two assists, and a block on 1-for-9 shooting overall in 20 minutes.

While his poor display on offense and difficulties with falling back on defense are already alarming, the 76ers will be more concerned with Embiid’s struggles with jumping.

Joel Embiid not jumping AT ALL anymore His knees are cooked pic.twitter.com/7GIwnKKxAE — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) October 22, 2025

Over his career, Joel Embiid has sustained several knee injuries. Given the severity of these injuries, it is very likely that they have started taking a toll on his body.

When additionally considering that reports in the offseason suggested that the superstar could already be in the final stages of his career, with retirement becoming a possibility, the 76ers may need to reevaluate the situation.

Should The 76ers Move On From Joel Embiid?

The 2025-26 season is an intriguing one for the Philadelphia 76ers. On one hand, the Sixers still have two superstars leading the team in Joel Embiid and Paul George. On the other hand, they boast a talented young core featuring Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, and Jared McCain, who could very realistically become the team’s future.

Philadelphia is currently torn between making a title push and starting a rebuild. For all intents and purposes, a rebuild may be the more appropriate decision.

Joel Embiid’s “Process” was an earnest attempt at transforming Philadelphia into a perennial contender. Unfortunately, even with different iterations of the core and Embiid’s individual brilliance, recurring injuries have always harmed the team’s chances of growing beyond a point.

Meanwhile, the core of Maxey and Edgecombe has already shown the potential to be dynamic and exciting. In Wednesday’s win against Boston, the 76ers’ guard duo combined for 74 points, with Maxey notching a game-high 40 points to go with six assists and two steals on 13-for-24 shooting overall.

Overall, this season could be the 76ers’ last dance with Embiid as the face of the franchise. Although they still have the roster strength to be a playoff team, health concerns will eventually determine their position in the East.