Ja Morant Shows Immaturity By Pointing At Pelicans Rookie While Running Out The Clock

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies came away with a decisive 128-122 win against the New Orleans Pelicans for their season opener on Wednesday night. While this would be a positive piece of news for an extremely shorthanded Grizzlies team, Morant’s actions late in the game left a poor taste in the mouth.

The game came down to the wire in the fourth quarter. With the Grizzlies leading by four points, the Pelicans resorted to fouling to gain another possession.

With 5.6 seconds on the clock, Ja Morant received the ball in his own half and was immediately pursued by Pelicans rookie Jeremiah Fears. Although the rookie intended to foul the Grizzlies star, Morant narrowly escaped, allowing Memphis to take some more time off the clock.

While the process of evading Fears was impressive, Morant tarnished the moment with an immature display of mockery, as he pointed at Fears before eventually being fouled by Trey Murphy III.

Ja Morant got away from Jeremiah Fears to run out the clock Ran away pointing at him

Ja Morant, who posted 35 points, three rebounds, three assists, and a steal on 13-for-20 shooting from the field, was undoubtedly one of the best players on the court. However, his continued antics, even as a veteran with six years of experience in the league, are quite disappointing.

When considering the point that Morant is in his career, Memphis will demand more from him as the face of the franchise. Considering that his off-court scandals and gun controversies have been a concern in the past, Morant would do well to display more poise and maturity.

Jeremiah Fears Stunned Ja Morant

Although Ja Morant’s actions in the closing moments of the game may not have been sportsmanlike, there is some reason to believe that it could have been revenge for an earlier play.

Jeremiah Fears was solid in his official debut for the Pelicans on Wednesday night. With 17 points and two assists on 7-for-10 shooting off the bench, Fears emerged as one of the main contributors for New Orleans.

While his shooting was impressive, the young guard showed incredible poise under pressure. After being picked up full court by Morant, Fears skillfully dribbled his way out of the situation, leaving the Grizzlies star behind before driving to the basket for an easy left-handed layup.

Considering that the Pelicans-Grizzlies matchup wasn’t viewed as a marquee spectacle, with ticket prices dropping significantly, the result was still an exciting one. From dynamic offensive displays to heated interactions between players, both teams displayed a competitive edge that made the game worth watching.