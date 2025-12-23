LeBron James Reveals How Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Is Like James Harden 2.0

LeBron James offered a candid breakdown of what makes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander so difficult to contain in today’s NBA. Speaking on the Mind the Game podcast, James pointed to one specific area that separates elite scorers from everyone else.

“He knows how to manipulate the game in a good way,” LeBron said. “He knows what to do, what not to do. He’s always looking for hands, arms, and elbows if you’re in his space, and that’s just our game right now, you have to respect it. It’s how James Harden was when he was dominant in Houston.”

For years, drawing fouls has been one of the league’s most polarizing offensive skills. Some see it as gamesmanship, others as exploitation, but it has consistently separated the league’s best scorers from the rest. Gilgeous-Alexander fits squarely into that mold, using patience, angles, and timing to bait defenders into mistakes rather than relying purely on speed or strength.

For James, the tactic is very familiar, given it’s the same one he saw James Harden use during his peak seasons with the Rockets. Harden lived at the free-throw line, averaging 10.4 attempts per game to maintain his scoring pace even on inefficient shooting nights. It was highly controversial at the time, but it turned him into one of the most unstoppable offensive forces of his era and a league MVP who helped revolutionize the game.

Today, Gilgeous-Alexander has applied a similar formula while maintaining elite efficiency. This season, he is averaging 32.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game on 55.4 percent shooting (44.1 percent from three), with 9.4 free-throw attempts per game, his highest mark since 2023, while anchoring one of the NBA’s most dangerous offenses in Oklahoma City.

With Shai in MVP conversations once again and the Thunder sitting first in the West at 26-3, his formula has brought nothing but success so far, and he doesn’t seem concerned with who might take issue with his style of play.

LeBron experienced that challenge firsthand in the Lakers’ blowout loss to the Thunder on November 12. He was on the sidelines that day, but he still got to watch Gilgeous-Alexander dominate the matchup, finishing with 30 points, five rebounds, nine assists, two steals, and zero blocks on 55.6 percent shooting (28.6 percent from three). He went 8-of-9 from the free-throw line and got what he wanted all night long. For James, the lesson was simple: if Shai keeps getting to the line, slowing him down becomes nearly impossible.

While some fans (and fellow players) may not like it, the approach demands respect. Gilgeous-Alexander’s ability to draw fouls is part of his natural skill set, and it has opened up the Thunder’s offense in ways few teams have been able to solve.

At this point, the debate is no longer about aesthetics, but results. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has found a way to thrive within the modern rule set, and the Thunder are reaping the benefits. Until defenses figure out how to contain him without fouling, this version of Shai will continue dictating games, controlling pace, and forcing opponents to play on his terms.