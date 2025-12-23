Clippers vs. Rockets Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages

The Los Angeles Clippers host the Houston Rockets at Intuit Dome on Tuesday night, and it’s one of those games where the vibes are totally different depending on which locker room you walk into.

The Rockets come in at 17-9, sitting sixth in the Western Conference. The Clippers are 7-22 and down at 14th, which is basically “every game feels like a must-win” territory.

These two have already seen each other once this season, and it was tight. The Rockets took the first meeting 115-113, so yeah, the rematch part is real.

As for the headliners, James Harden is doing the heavy lifting for the Clippers, putting up 25.8 points per game this season. On the Rockets’ side, Kevin Durant is at 25.3 points per game, while Alperen Sengun has been a problem all year at 23.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game.

Injury Report

Clippers

Ivica Zubac: Out (left ankle sprain)

Chris Paul: Out (not with team)

Bradley Beal: Out (left hip fracture)

Derrick Jones Jr.: Out (right knee sprain)

Rockets

Dorian Finney-Smith: Out (left ankle surgery)

Fred VanVleet: Out (right knee ACL repair)

Why The Clippers Have The Advantage

The biggest edge for the Clippers is simple: they don’t need to play “perfect” to generate points, because Harden can manufacture offense out of nothing. Even when the possession looks dead, he can still turn it into a drive, a kickout, or free throws. And with his volume three-point shooting, one hot quarter can flip the whole script fast.

There’s also a weird psychological boost here. The Clippers just snapped some ugly momentum recently, and that matters when your season has felt like a constant uphill sprint. A team that’s been losing tight games all year tends to play looser once it finally gets a real win, and the Clippers badly need to stack anything that looks like confidence.

Matchup-wise, the Rockets’ perimeter defense can get physical, but they also run stretches where the offense turns into a lot of isolations and late-clock junk. If the Clippers can keep it in the mud and force those possessions to be contested jumpers instead of rim pressure, they can hang around long enough for Harden to steal the fourth quarter.

And this is the part nobody wants to admit, but it’s true: being the home team helps when you’re desperate. The Clippers don’t have the luxury of pacing themselves. They’re going to treat this like a statement night, because they need one in the worst way.

Why The Rockets Have The Advantage

This one starts with the baseline reality: the Rockets have been the better team on both ends. Their defense sits near the top of the league by efficiency, and they’ve built a real identity around getting stops without needing chaos.

Then there’s the matchup problem the Clippers can’t fully solve, which is Sengun. When your hub big can score, rebound, and pass like a lead guard, it forces the defense to choose what it wants to give up. Help too much and he’s carving you up. Stay home and he’s bullying single coverage. And when Durant is the bailout option on the wing, the margin for error gets even thinner, because bad possessions still turn into points.

The other underrated advantage is how the Rockets can win the “effort math.” They crash the glass, they generate extra possessions, and they’ve gotten real contributions from their young athletes even when the spacing isn’t perfect. The Clippers have struggled defensively this season, and when your defense already leaks, giving the other team extra chances is basically asking to get buried.

Also, this is the kind of opponent the Rockets should punish. A struggling team with key injuries usually can’t survive 48 minutes of steady pressure. If the Rockets keep the pace where they want it and stay connected defensively, they can grind this down and win without needing some insane shooting night.

Clippers vs. Rockets Prediction

I’m taking the Rockets. The Clippers can absolutely make this annoying, especially if Harden controls tempo and gets rolling early, but the Rockets have more ways to win and a much higher defensive floor.

Prediction: Rockets 118, Clippers 106