Grizzlies Face Serious Roster Concerns With Guard Depth Following Key Injury Updates

The Memphis Grizzlies will be hoping to start off the 2025-26 season on a high note by securing a win against the New Orleans Pelicans after ending their preseason with a 1-4 record. Unfortunately, this task may pose some challenges as recent updates to the Grizzlies’ injury report could see the team in a much weaker position to start the season.

Heading into the season opener, Memphis is expected to field a relatively shorthanded backcourt rotation, primarily in the point guard position. Along with star guard Ja Morant, who remains sidelined with a sprained left ankle, the Grizzlies see two new additions to the injury report in Scotty Pippen Jr. and summer addition Ty Jerome.

Jerome isn’t necessarily a new addition to the report, since he was left out of the team’s last preseason game against the Miami Heat on Friday. Having sustained a right calf injury during practice, Memphis appears to be taking a cautious approach toward his recovery, as he is expected to miss at least four weeks of action.

Losing Morant and Jerome is already concerning enough, but having Pippen Jr. out of the rotation could be devastating for Memphis. The 24-year-old underwent surgery on his left big toe recently and is expected to be out of action for at least 12 weeks.

Reports suggested that this surgery was done to help alleviate some of the pain the guard was experiencing while playing. While this could be a positive approach in the long term, it leaves the Grizzlies in a vulnerable position to start the campaign.

Pippen Jr. has been crucial for the Grizzlies. Last season, the guard averaged 9.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per game on 48.0% shooting from the field and 39.7% from deep.

As solid as his performance was last season, the Grizzlies guard also showed some promise for improved performances in the preseason. Although he only appeared in one game, he recorded 13 points, two rebounds, three assists, and a steal on 42.9% shooting overall in 20 minutes.

Similarly, Jerome also showed that he could be a valuable rotation piece during the preseason. In three games, the 28-year-old averaged 8.7 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.0 steals on 45.0% shooting from the field.

With a significantly depleted guard rotation, the concerns continue to pile up for Memphis. When additionally factoring in the injuries sustained by Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey, the Grizzlies may not be poised to be a competitive team to start this campaign.

How Can The Grizzlies Address This Issue?

Currently, the Grizzlies are at the 15-man roster limit to start the season. Hence, any additional moves to fill the empty spaces on the roster will have to be in the form of two-way contracts. Although the Grizzlies could prioritize new signings, there is some merit in giving their young players more playing time to help their development.

In this regard, rookies such as Javon Small and Cedric Coward could flourish in the absence of key rotation pieces.

Small impressed during the preseason. In four games, the 22-year-old averaged 10.8 points and 6.0 assists, shooting 45.5% from the field and 58.8% from three-point range. Meanwhile, Coward averaged 10.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game on 31.1% shooting overall.

Given that the Grizzlies have a lot of young players on the roster, such a situation could be an opportunity to help nurture their talent. Although this may not yield results in the form of wins, it could be valuable experience for them.