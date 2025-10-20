NBA Fans React As NBC Reveals Inside Details On Michael Jordan’s Media Debut When Rockets Face Thunder

The NBA world has known for some time that Michael Jordan is making a return to the league as a ‘special contributor’. But there were several speculations around what his role actually means, since special contributor sounds fairly vague as an occupation.

In a preview of the show before Sunday Night Football on NBC, it has now been confirmed that his segment on NBC will be named ‘Insights to Excellence’ and will debut on opening night at halftime when the Houston Rockets face the defending champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

NBA fans saw this news on social media and could not resist their emotions to respond to the update. While few were excited about hearing Michael Jordan speak about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Kevin Durant while also talking about their teams on opening night, other fans were also facing mixed emotions over what the segment could have been like and seeing a personality like Jordan doing NBA’s coverage.

While the debut date has been revealed and it is claimed that his segment will run throughout the season, it is still unclear how often Jordan will be doing his segment throughout the year and if their are any additional elements to the segment like if Jordan would ever converse live with a player or details of that nature.

What To Expect From The Michael Jordan Segment On NBC

Several analysts spent months trying to figure out what type of role Jordan will be playing in his capacity for NBC’s NBA coverage and came up with some absurd predictions. But now we have more clarity.

According to an insider from NBC, Cris Collinsworth, the segment is aimed to be a “deep dive into the brain of Michael Jordan.”

“The things that you would really want to know from Michael Jordan, if you got a chance to sit down and just have a conversation with him, no cameras, just a couple glasses of wine and a great talk about all the things you thought you knew about him from watching The Last Dance, you’re gonna get that,” Collinswroth said.

“Plus, you’re gonna get a very focused version of Michael. Not, you know, ‘Michael, who do you think the best player in the NBA is?’ It’s not that stuff. It’s details, way inside the brain of the greatest basketball player that ever lived.”

The NBA world is fired up to see Jordan on their TV screens after so many decades regularly. It will be interesting to see how Jordan reacts to iconic veterans like LeBron James and Stephen Curry as well in the future, and what his take has been on the evolution of the league.